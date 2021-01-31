Alec Bohm's second season at third base should provide some comfort for Phillies: Commentary

The rookie third baseman was just six plate appearances shy of qualifying for the batting title, and even if he had gone hitless in those six appearances he would have still hit .325, which would have ranked seventh in baseball. Bohm's .338 average was tied for fourth in baseball among all hitters with at least 180 plate appearances.

We know in the analytics age that batting average doesn't generate the same excitement it once did, but it is worth noting that the Phillies haven't had a batting champion since Richie Ashburn in 1958 and have only had one .300 hitter — Ben Revere in 2014 — qualify for the batting title since the 2007 season.

Bohm, of course, brings a lot more to the plate than Revere ever did. It's not unreasonable to think that he could hit at least 30 home runs in a single season in the future. The Phillies, remember, drafted him as a power-hitting third baseman out of Wichita State.

While we are on the subject of the draft, we should give credit where credit is due. Matt Klentak made his share of mistakes during his five seasons as the general manager, and former scouting director Johnny Almarez missed big on high first-round picks Cornelius Randolph and Mickey Moniak.