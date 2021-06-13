Aaron Nola excellent, Phillies headed west on 4-game winning streak

PHILADELPHIA — The slumping New York Yankees were supposed to roll into Citizens Bank Park this weekend, sweep the Phillies and leave with plenty of momentum.
Instead, the opposite happened.
It was the Phillies who departed town Sunday for a pivotal road trip playing their best baseball of the season.
Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola threw 7 2/3 shutout innings, as Philadelphia completed a two-game sweep of the Yankees with a 7-0 win before 38,512 fans Sunday.
The Phillies (32-31) have won four straight. They are 7-2 in June with a plus-28 run differential.
"Baseball is a weird thing," outfielder Andrew McCutchen (2 for 3 with two RBIs) said. "You start a new month, and you almost feel like you can reset. New month, here we go."
The Phillies could not have picked a better time to have their longest winning streak since May 3-6.
On Monday, Philadelphia will begin a six-game, West Coast road trip in Los Angeles against the Dodgers. The Phillies will play three in Los Angeles and then play a three-game weekend series against the San Francisco Giants.
"You can sense the team warming up, heating up," McCutchen said.
The Phillies played a complete game Sunday.
Nola allowed a first-inning single to leadoff hitter DJ LeMahieu and then did not allow another hit until LeMahieu singled with two outs in the top of the sixth.
Nola threw 103 pitches, 75 for strikes. He allowed three hits, struck out nine and walked one.
It was his longest outing since he threw a complete game shutout against the St. Louis Cardinals on April 18.
The fans booed manager Joe Girardi as he walked to the mound to pull Nola with two outs in the top of the eighth.
"It felt good to be back into the seventh and eighth inning," Nola said. "I had better command of all my pitches. I was ahead of most of the hitters. Better things happen when you're ahead in the count."
On offense, the Phillies put the ball into play, striking out just five times. They even executed a first-inning hit-and-run play that saw a Jean Segura single send Odubel Herrera from first to third.
"You put the ball in play, and good things are going to happen," Girardi said. "Everything has been better. We've done a lot of little things right."
Segura, who bats second in the order, went 3 for 4 for his third straight three-hit game. He is 9 for his last 15. Herrera, the leadoff hitter, is 6 for his last 11 with six runs scored.
The Phillies pounded Yankees pitching for 26 hits in the two-game series. Philadelphia was 6 for 13 with runners in scoring position Sunday.
"When you have guys hot at the top of your lineup, you're going to score runs," Girardi said.
The four-game win streak comes at a time when Philadelphia was in danger of fading from the playoff race and the Greater Philadelphia-area sports landscape.
"You're going on a tough West Coast road trip," Girardi said, "but there's confidence in that room and in baseball confidence is important because there's so much failure."
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
