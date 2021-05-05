A look at locals playing minor-league baseball

Name - High school - position - age - team
Triple-A
Brett Kennedy - Atlantic City H.S. - RHP - 26 - El Paso Chihuahuas (Padres)
Matt Szczur - Lower Cape May Regional - CF - 31 - Memphis Redbirds (Cardinals)
Double-A
Denny Brady - Buena Regional H.S. - RHP - 24 - Rocket City Trash Pandas (Angels)
Joe Gatto - St. Augustine Prep - RHP - 25 - Frisco RoughRiders (Rangers)
Zach Warren - St. Augustine Prep - LHP - 24 - Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies)
Single-A (high)
Mike Adams - Holy Spirit - RHP - 26 - Jersey Shore BlueClaws (Phillies)
Jay Groome - Barnegat H.S. - LHP - 22 - Greenville Drive (Red Sox)
Buddy Kennedy - Millville H.S. - 3B - 22 - Hillsboro Hops (Diamondbacks)
Single-A (low)
Sean Mooney - Ocean City H.S. - RHP - 23 - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (Twins)
LT Struble - Hammonton H.S. - CF - 24 - St. Lucie Mets (Mets)
