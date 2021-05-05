 Skip to main content
A look at locals playing minor-league baseball
A look at locals playing minor-league baseball

Buddy Kennedy in Millville (1).jpg

‘It hurts right now, but I have to stay positive,’ said 2017 Millville High School graduate Buddy Kennedy, a prospect in the Arizona Diamondbacks system. Arizona Diamondbacks minor league prospect Buddy Kennedy at the Millville Junior Babe Ruth fields Saturday, July 4, 2020. (JOHN RUSSO / STAFF WRITER)

 John Russo

Name - High school - position - age - team

Triple-A

Brett Kennedy - Atlantic City H.S. - RHP - 26 - El Paso Chihuahuas (Padres)

Matt Szczur - Lower Cape May Regional - CF - 31 - Memphis Redbirds (Cardinals)

Double-A

Denny Brady - Buena Regional H.S. - RHP - 24 - Rocket City Trash Pandas (Angels)

Joe Gatto - St. Augustine Prep - RHP - 25 - Frisco RoughRiders (Rangers)

Zach Warren - St. Augustine Prep - LHP - 24 - Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies)

Single-A (high)

Mike Adams - Holy Spirit - RHP - 26 - Jersey Shore BlueClaws (Phillies)

Jay Groome - Barnegat H.S. - LHP - 22 - Greenville Drive (Red Sox)

Buddy Kennedy - Millville H.S. - 3B - 22 - Hillsboro Hops (Diamondbacks)

Single-A (low)

Sean Mooney - Ocean City H.S. - RHP - 23 - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (Twins)

LT Struble - Hammonton H.S. - CF - 24 - St. Lucie Mets (Mets)

Rookie league

Jake McKenna - Ocean City H.S. - LHP - 19 - GCL Phillies

Daniel Nunan - Ocean City H.S. - LHP - 20 - AZL Angels

Brett Kennedy

Kennedy PEORIA, AZ — FEBRUARY 21: Brett Kennedy #73 of the San Diego Padres poses during Photo Day on Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at Peoria Stadium in Peoria, Arizona. (Photo by Robert Binder/MLB Photos via Getty Images) {&bullet}{&bullet}{&bullet}Local Caption {&bullet}{&bullet}{&bullet}Brett Kennedy

 Robert Binder
