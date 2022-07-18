2 local standouts picked during second day of MLB draft

For Josh Hood, Monday was an emotional day filled with twists and turns.

The same can surely be said for Noah Dean.

Hood, a St. Augustine Prep graduate, and Dean, a Pinelands Regional High School graduate, were selected during the second day of the Major League Baseball draft.

The Seattle Mariners picked Hood, an infielder, in the sixth round with the 186th overall pick. The Boston Red Sox took Dean, a left-handed pitcher, in the fifth round with the 159th overall pick.

“This is awesome,” Hood said. “I’ve been waiting for this for a long time Just super exciting, and I can’t wait to get started.”

The three-day draft began Sunday with the first round and concludes with round 11-20 Tuesday. Monday's picks came at dizzying speed on MLB.com. Hood followed the selections with his family in their Vineland home.

“There was a lot of back and forth with my agent (Joey Devine) and then a lot of long silences,” Hood said. “You never know it’s actually going to happen until right before it happens. It’s just a roller coaster of emotions, but I’m glad it’s here.”

Mariners director of amateur scouting Scott Hunter called Hood with the news that Seattle had drafted him. But Hunter’s call came a few minutes before Hood’s name was announced on the MLB.com stream.

“He said there must be a five-minute delay on your end,” Hood said. “But then my name popped up and everyone started cheering.”

Hood was the 2018 Press Baseball Player of the Year as a St. Augustine senior. He batted .421 with 14 home runs and led the Hermits to the 2018 state Non-Public A title.

After three years at the University of Pennsylvania, he transferred to North Carolina State for the 2022 season. Hood batted .268 with 13 home runs and 52 RBIs and led the Wolfpack to the Atlantic Coast Conference title game.

“I’m super happy I (transferred),” he said. “It gave me a lot of great experiences. The ACC is an amazing conference. In my opinion, the best. I got to play in front of an amazing fan base in N.C. State.”

The Red Sox picked Hood in the 20th round last year. One reason Hood transferred was to prove himself against better competition and enhance his draft prospects.

“Taking the year to go compete in the ACC, see that next level, and getting ready for pro ball,” Hood said. “It was just an amazing experience.”

Dean first caught scouts’ eyes in 2016. Then a Pinelands Regional freshman, the Little Egg Harbor Township resident pitched against Barnegat Township before plenty of professional scouts.

Dean’s mound opponent that day was Jason Groome, whom the Red Sox selected in the first round of the 2016 draft.

Dean went 3-2 with a 2.68 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 34 innings for Pinelands as a senior in 2019. He exceled as a reliever at Old Dominion University. This year, he was 3-2 with seven saves and 46 strikeouts in 26 innings.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Dean throws a fastball in the mid- to high 90s.

Hood and Dean will become the latest local high school players to make the transition to the minor leagues.

Hood will become the third St. Augustine graduate to currently in the minor leagues. Joe Gatto and Zach Warren, both 2014 graduates, pitch for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, the Phillies' Triple-A affiliate.

The Red Sox organization also has some South Jersey flavor. Groome pitches for Boston's Triple-A affiliate, the Worcester Red Sox. Brett Kennedy, a 2012 Atlantic City graduate, pitches for the Portland Sea Dogs, Boston’s Double-A affiliate.