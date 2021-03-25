Baseball Performance Center's most famous student makes big league club

The Baseball Performance Center’s most famous student took a big step toward rejuvenating his big league career Thursday.
The Baltimore Orioles selected the contract of starting pitcher Matt Harvey on Thursday morning. The former New York Mets star signed a minor league deal with the Orioles before spring training.
On Wednesday, Harvey texted Baseball Performance Center co-owner Mike Adams and head physical therapist Ryan Buccafurni to let them know he had made the team.
“It’s what we were hoping would happen,” BPC co-owner Ed Charlton said Thursday morning. “It’s definitely really cool to see, but I don’t think he’s done yet.”
Charlton noted that Harvey improved with every start this spring. Harvey gave up one run in four innings against the New York Yankees last Saturday.
“You could kind of see where it was trending,” Charlton said. “I would anticipate it to kind of keep going that way. He’s still figuring a lot of stuff out.”
Harvey spent three days in February at the BPC in Pleasantville to try to revive his career. Harvey found the BPC through a high school friend. He grew up in Connecticut with Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Nolan Long, who played with Adams at Wagner College and trains at the BPC.
Nicknamed “The Dark Knight” for his time spent in New York, Harvey started the 2013 All-Star game. He finished 13-8 and helped the Mets reach the World Series in 2015.
But injuries took their toll. Harvey underwent Tommy John surgery and missed all of 2014. He was diagnosed in 2016 with thoracic outlet syndrome, a group of disorders that affect blood vessels or nerves near the collarbone. Harvey appeared in just seven games for the Kansas City Royals last season, finishing with an 0-3 record and an 11.57 ERA.
Harvey’s success with the Orioles this spring has brought national attention to the BPC.
“Every time he toes the mound, it seems like they’re talking about this facility that he went to in New Jersey to kind of put him down this path of revamping his mechanics and pitches,” Charlton said. “We’re really happy for Matt. This doesn’t happen without him willing to take a leap of faith. He really wanted to figure it out. He wants to be back to where he was.”
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.