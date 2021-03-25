Baseball Performance Center's most famous student makes big league club

The Baseball Performance Center’s most famous student took a big step toward rejuvenating his big league career Thursday.

The Baltimore Orioles selected the contract of starting pitcher Matt Harvey on Thursday morning. The former New York Mets star signed a minor league deal with the Orioles before spring training.

On Wednesday, Harvey texted Baseball Performance Center co-owner Mike Adams and head physical therapist Ryan Buccafurni to let them know he had made the team.

“It’s what we were hoping would happen,” BPC co-owner Ed Charlton said Thursday morning. “It’s definitely really cool to see, but I don’t think he’s done yet.”

Charlton noted that Harvey improved with every start this spring. Harvey gave up one run in four innings against the New York Yankees last Saturday.

“You could kind of see where it was trending,” Charlton said. “I would anticipate it to kind of keep going that way. He’s still figuring a lot of stuff out.”