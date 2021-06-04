Base running blunder proves costly as Max Scherzer outduels Zack Wheeler and the Phillies

PHILADELPHIA – Leave it to the Phillies figure out a way to overshadow a riveting pitcher’s duel with an epic base running blunder Friday night.
Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer got the best of Phillies standout Zack Wheeler as Washington beat Philadelphia 2-1.
That wasn’t the primary topic of conversation afterwards, however.
Rather, people were wondering just how Phillies pinch runner Travis Jankowski got picked off second base with no outs in the bottom of the ninth.
Janikowski ran for Rhys Hoskins, who led off the inning with a double. Cleanup hitter J.T. Realmuto stepped to the plate with no outs.
On a 2-2 pitch in the dirt, Jankowski wandered into no man's land and got caught between second and third base.
Nationals catcher Alex Avila ran from behind home plate and tagged Jankowski out.
"The thought process is not a bad one," Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. "You're trying to move up on balls in the dirt. It's the read. He didn't see it get away (from the catcher). He was probably too aggressive."
Fans were too stunned to boo, but several loud expletives were heard from the crowd.
"I was probably trying to do too much," Janikowski said. "I saw a slider in the dirt. I was expecting a ricochet, and it bounced right in (the catcher's) glove. Really no excuses, just a bad read. That one is on me."
Realmuto struck out on the next pitch. Brad Miller then popped up to end the game – then the boos came.
The 15,030 fans who showed up on the first night Citizens Bank Park was open to full capacity since 2019 expected a pitcher’s duel between two of the game’s best.
That’s exactly what they got.
Wheeler needed to be perfect Friday night.
He was for three innings.
That wasn’t long enough, considering he faced Scherzer.
Scherzer threw 108 pitches in 7 2/3 innings. He struck out nine and allowed five hits and one run.
Meanwhile, Wheeler threw 101 pitches in 7 1/3 innings. He struck out eight and allowed five hits and two runs.
Wheeler retired the first nine batters he faced and then got beat by a bloop and a blast.
Josh Bell knocked in Washington’s run first run with a bloop double in the fourth inning.
Juan Soto gave the Nationals a one-run lead when he lined a 97 mph Wheeler fastball 397 feet into the left field stands for a solo home run in the sixth.
The loss began an eight-game homestand and continued the Phillies (26-30) trend of meandering their way through the season. Philadelphia tied a franchise record with seven home runs, belted 18 hits and beat the Cincinnati Reds 17-3 in their previous game Wednesday. But the Phillies could not build on the momentum of that season-best offensive performance.
Obviously, Scherzer had a lot to do with that.
But the Phillies have not won back-to-back games since May 11-12. They have scored three runs or less in seven of their last eight games.
Janikowski's play wasn't the Phillies only what if of the night. Could Hoskins have turned his double in the ninth into a triple? Could left fielder Andrew McCutchen caught Bell's bloop double?
"When you don't score a lot of runs," Girardi said, "every little mistake shows up."
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.