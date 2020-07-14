WILLIAMSTOWN — Barry Walker struck out in his first two at-bats Tuesday.
But the outfielder made his last appearance count.
Walker hit a two-run triple in the bottom of the sixth inning to lead the EHC Pirates to a 6-3 victory over Buena Township in a Last Dance World Series pool-play game at Williamstown High School.
Buena scored two runs in the top of the seventh and had the bases loaded before make the last out of the game.
That threat alone made Walker’s hit crucial
Plus, it was the only EHC hit of the game.
“It was a close game,” said Walker, 18, of Egg Harbor City. “It was back-and-forth the entire game. I didn’t do well in my first at-bats, but I kept my head up and came out and did damage. I knew I wanted to put the game away, and I did.”
The Last Dance is a 222-team statewide tournament aimed at giving high school players, particularly the recent graduates whose senior seasons were canceled, something that was taken away this spring due to COVID-19. It is not an official high school event and not affiliated with the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, which governs most high school sports in the state.
The EHC Pirates, consising of players from Cedar Creek, have two more pool-play games Wednesday and Thursday in the Williamstown Region, a four-team group that features Buena (Buena Regional), Monroe Baseball (Williamstown) and Timber Creek.
Each team has one game against the others. The team that finishes 3-0 advances to the single-elimination rounds.
Thirty-two regional champions will play for a state title. The champions will be split evenly into a North and South Jersey bracket.
But Walker was just happy to take the diamond with his teammates.
“It was heartbreaking knowing that we weren’t going to have a season,” Walker said. “But hear about this, it just made everything so much better. It is amazing. Great to be back out with my brothers again.”
EHC senior Steven Kaenzig, who is committed to NCAA Division I Hofstra University and was the winning pitcher Tuesday, agreed.
“It just feels good to be back out here with the boys and having fun,” said Kaenzig, 18, of Mullica Township. “It’s not what we expected, but it’s better than nothing.”
Kaenzig struck out seven and walked two in five innings. He allowed just one run, a bases-loaded walk by Buena’s Justin Lawhead in the bottom of the fourth.
Kaenzig walked twice and scored a run. Nate Goodrich, an outfielder, both walked and scored twice. Sean Brady, a shortstop who is headed to Division II Goldey-Beacom, scored in the three-run sixth inning.
EHC scored four of its six runs on Buena errors and mistakes.
“I felt good,” Kaenzig said. “My stuff (on the mound) was working, and Danny (DiGiovannantonio) did a great job behind the plate. We were able to put together some runs, so it worked out.
“It wasn’t our greatest game, but we got the job done.”
EHC coach Ryan Flannery said the team expected its bats and defense to be a little rusty because they haven’t played together in so long. But EHC seemed to find its groove late in the game.
The Pirates will play Timber Creek at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
“Win, lose or draw, we are just happy to be out here with, most importantly the seniors, but just the whole team to play baseball and get your mind off of what’s happening in the world today,” Flannery said.
“It was a positive experience.”
Buena starting pitcher TJ Cheli had six strikeouts, walked two and did not allow a hit in five innings.
Luis Sauri doubled in the first inning.
“To back on the field, coaching, sweating, challenging kids to get better, that’s the fun part of it and what I missed the most,” Buena coach Harry Grose said. “And the competition.
“I knew pitching was going to rule the day and the team that played the best defense would win. … If we got a hit (in the sixth inning) with bases loaded, we could be looking at a tie game. But it was fun. I’m glad we fought back and hung in there.”
Buena will play Williamstown at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Grose said he is starting on the mound “the future of our program,” Zach Stouse, who just completed his sophomore year.
“We will be back at it (Wednesday),” Grose said. “We are looking to get out there and enjoy the next few days.”
Buena;000 1002— 3 3 4
EHC;100 023 x— 6 1 3
2B— Sauri B;
3B— Walker EHC
WP: Kaenzig (7); LP: Shukovsky (1)
Pool-play records— EHC 1-0; B 0-1
Team with the best record after three pool-play games advances to the single-elimination rounds in the South Jersey bracket.
