Baffert's horse wins $12 million Dubai World Cup: Briefs

Country Grammer provided Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert with victory in the $12 million Dubai World Cup on Saturday in United Arab Emirates.

Ridden by Frankie Dettori, Country Grammer pulled ahead of favorite Life Is Good a half furlong from the finish and won by about two lengths on the 1 1/4-mile course at Meydan.

Hot Rod Charlie was second and Japan's Chuwa Wizard, last year's runner-up, edged Life Is Good for third.

Life Is Good got off to a fast start and led the field into the home turn but faded as Dettori's well-timed challenge paid off.

Country Grammer, owned by Los Angeles-born Saudi investor Amr Zedan, was the runner-up at the Saudi Cup in February after a nine-month layoff.

It's the fourth Dubai World Cup victory for Dettori.

Baffert was handed a 90-day suspension by Kentucky racing officials for a failed post-race drug test by Medina Spirit that led to his disqualification as last year's Kentucky Derby winner.

Baffert's attorneys argued in a Kentucky court last week that the suspension should not be imposed until he has had a chance for an appeal hearing with the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission. That hearing is scheduled for April 18.

Medvedev eyes top ranking: Daniil Medvedev never gave Andy Murray a chance.

The top-seeded Medvedev opened his quest at trying to reclaim the world’s No. 1 ranking by topping Murray 6-4, 6-2 in the second round of the Miami Open in Miami Gardens, Florida. Medvedev never faced a break point in any of his nine service games.

He can reclaim the No. 1 spot by making the Miami semifinals.

“I’m happy that I managed, you know, to have zero break points against me,” said Medvedev, who had a first-round bye as a seeded player. “I feel like I have some room for improvement. But it was a great match against an amazing player. And I’m happy that I managed to go through.”

Only five men in the past 18 years have held the No. 1 ranking that is currently held by Novak Djokovic. Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are also past No. 1’s — while Medvedev and Murray are the others. Murray was No. 1 from November 2016 through August 2017, and that distinction was handed off between Djokovic, Federer and Nadal since before Medvedev got there for the first time on Feb. 28.

Uno wins figure skating gold: Olympic bronze medalist Shoma Uno concluded a dominant figure skating world championships by winning the gold medal in Montpellier, France, while Vincent Zhou of the U.S. catapulted from sixth after his short program to earn the bronze.

Uno finished with 312.48 points to easily outdistance Yuma Kagiyama, who finished second to his Japanese teammate in both the short program and free skate. Kagiyama had 297.60 points while Zhou finished with 277.38.

Sticky situation for MLB: Major League Baseball is asking umpires to make more random checks of pitchers for sticky substances after watching its crackdown become less effective late last season.

MLB instituted regular checks last June 21 for grip aids. Seattle's Héctor Santiago was ejected on June 27 and Arizona's Caleb Smith was tossed on Aug. 18, and both received 10-game suspensions.

“After an initial dip in spin rates as a result of the periodic checks, unfortunately the data showed that spin rates started to rise toward the end of the season as players grew accustomed to the circumstances of routine umpire checks,” MLB Senior Vice President of On-Field Operations Mike Hill wrote in a memorandum Friday to team owners, executives and managers, and all major and minor league players.

“As a result, umpires have been instructed to be more vigilant and unpredictable in the timing and scope of their checks during the 2022 season," he said.

The memorandum, first reported by Sports Illustrated, was obtained by The Associated Press.

Kane scores milestone goal for England: Harry Kane moved level with Bobby Charlton in second place on the all-time England men's soccer scoring chart by slotting a penalty to seal a 2-1 victory against Switzerland in a friendly in London.

The captain's 49th goal in 69 appearances for his country leaves him only four from leveling with the retired Wayne Rooney.

3 punished for sheltering dogs: A fierce winter storm in the last stretch of this year’s Iditarod Trail Sled Dog in Alaska, which ultimately forced six mushers to scratch the same day, now has cost three other mushers for sheltering their dogs instead of leaving them outside in the harsh conditions.

Mille Porsild of Denmark, Michelle Phillips of Canada and Riley Dyche of Fairbanks were penalized for taking dogs inside shelter cabins to ride out the storm with winds so strong, they whipped up white-out conditions, the Anchorage Daily News reported Friday.

The decision to punish the mushers was made by race marshal Mark Nordman, who said the indoor rest for the dogs amounted to a competitive advantage over teams that trailed them into Nome.

— Associated Press

