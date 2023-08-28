We have some good reports from the back bays and inlets, but the ocean action was almost a blowout.

The Starfish party boat out of Sea Isle City went out into the ocean for its morning run Monday and hardy customers caught triggerfish, summer flounder and one black sea bass.

John Nigro, the dock master/DJ for the Starfish, said they got “beat up.”

Sounds as though the ocean was not the only thing heaving.

“It is what it is!” he said.

The Monday night ocean run on the Starfish was canceled.

John said one of the recent highlights on the Starfish is that they have had a number of young fishers on board who caught their first fish, including three Sunday. He said they had a blast.

Back-bay and inlet fishing have been good. Summer flounder are hanging in there with tautog, triggerfish and bluefish. Spot and croaker are plentiful in the surf with some kingfish.

Striped bass also have been reported caught by fishers casting plugs.

When ocean conditions allow, it sounds as though dorado — aka mahi or dolphin — have moved to around the pots off South Jersey.

Noel Feliciano reported from One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City that local fisher Greg Goff picked off a 35-pounder.

Plus, pompano have arrived from southern waters. Andy Grossman from Riptide Bait and Tackle in Brigantine said some were caught in a net tossed into Absecon Inlet.

Summer flounder seem to be a surprise as keepers continue to show in the back bays.

Ray Scott Bonar, known as Scott, said Monday that well-known local Tony Tabasso brought two keepers back to Scott’s Dock in Margate with one going 4.4 pounds. Both were caught in the back bays.

Scott described fishing as “more of the same,” with tog and flounder, and that plugging for striped bass continues. And he said crabbing is decent.

Feliciano provided a report from one of his rock stars who hooked into 12 bluefish. We are allowed to keep three blues per person.

Returning to the theme of youth in fishing, the Strathmere Fishing and Environment Club had its 19th kids contest Saturday on the beach there.

Tournament director Ed DiMarcantonio reported that they had 122 contestants who caught more than 100 fish.

This was a catch-and-release event, and they caught summer flounder, kingfish, spot and sand sharks, plus a few crabs.

Mason Laine had a 12.5-inch summer flounder, and Christian Lundselt reeled in a 12-incher.

This Sunday, One-Stop Bait and Tackle will sponsor the Casting for a Cure event. Feliciano said it will be a family day of fishing and breast cancer awareness from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with music, food and giveaways.

Special T-shirts are available for purchase, and money raised from those sales plus donations will be used to improve breast cancer awareness. Call 609-348-9450 for details.

Another new contest is the Battle of the Back Bays headquartered at Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon.

Dave Showell said it offers $10,000 and will be held on Veterans Day. Details to come on that one.

And, the sign-up sheets are scheduled to be dropped off at the weigh stations by Labor Day for the Atlantic County Pat Erdman Memorial Surf Fishing Derby that starts Sept. 25.