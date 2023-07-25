Mike Angelo wanted his son, Mikey, and his friends to play Babe Ruth baseball this summer.

The closest program was Atlantic Shore, which features players from Brigantine, Margate, Longport, Linwood, Northfield, Upper Township and Mullica Township.

Last summer, Atlantic Shore captured the Babe Ruth Southern New Jersey state championship and advanced to the Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament semifinals. The program won the Babe Ruth World Series title in 2021.

“I wanted him to be a part of what they were doing,” the elder Angelo said Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, living in Mays Landing, we could not play for them,” said Angelo, who learned the only way he could get his son to play Babe Ruth baseball would be to start a new program and coach it.

So that’s what he did.

Angelo and Pete Fazzino revived the Atlantic West 13-and-under team which last competed at the Babe Ruth level in 2017. Atlantic West features players from Mays Landing, Egg Harbor Township and Galloway Township.

Fazzino and his son, Aiden, live in Galloway. Angelo has coached Babe Ruth for more than 10 years, he said. Angelo coached the Mays Landing Lightning softball team to three district titles and led them to the regional semifinals in 2017.

“Pete and I, we had to start this whole thing just so our kids could participate. Had we been able to play all together, we just would have played for (Atlantic Shore coach) Mike Gill,” Angelo said. “But it worked out.”

Atlantic West put together a memorable summer.

On July 10, Atlantic West defeated Atlantic Shore 3-0 to capture the Babe Ruth Southern New Jersey state championship. Both Atlantic West and Atlantic Shore advanced to the Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament.

Atlantic Shore lost 11-0 in the semifinals to Altoona (Pennsylvania), and Atlantic West lost 8-0 to Altoona, which hosted the tournament. Atlantic West had lost to Altoona 4-3 to open pool play.

Atlantic West started practicing in November 2022.

“We knew we had a great group of kids, but what we needed to develop was a synergy with this group,” Angelo said. “Most of these kids play travel baseball and have pitching and hitting coaches, but they don’t have anyone who teaches them fundamental baseball. My brand of baseball was breaking it all down to fundamentals.

“Winning states was big. We knew A-Shore was always going to be our toughest rival. Mike Gill has a lot of experience. He has been doing this for years. When we won that game, we felt we had an opportunity and had something special.”

After losing to Altoona in the first of three games in pool play, Atlantic West defeated Caldwell 17-2 and then lost to Mifflin County (Pennsylvania) 11-5. Having gone 1-2 in pool play, Angelo was unsure if the team would make the single-elimination round.

Atlantic West did based on runs scored.

In the semifinals, Atlantic West scored eight runs in the first inning and defeated Bridgewater 10-4. Atlantic West had last reached the Mid-Atlantic Regional title game in 2014 but did so this summer as a first-year program.

Altoona will now play in the Babe Ruth World Series for the second straight year.

“Although we did not make it to our ultimate goal of playing in the World Series, we did gain the experience we needed to achieve our goal in the future,” said Angelo, noting A-West went undefeated against New Jersey teams.

In the tournaments, Mikey Angelo led the team with nine hits, and Aiden Fazzino and Liam Schulingkamp each added eight. Schulingkamp knocked in 13 runs, Angelo seven. Colton Guerrina and Angelo tied for the team lead in runs (10), and Guerrina led with a .368 batting average.

Kyle Vanaman (.364), Schulingkamp (.348) and Pahang and Angelo (.333) also had some of the top batting averages on the team.

Pahang went 3-1 on the mound, and Guerrina and Bobby Gates led the team in saves (two each). Gates, a left hander, was also a key relief pitcher. Gates was awarded team MVP by the Atlantic West coaches. Lee Koscher is A-West’s other assistant. coach

“This was special,” said the elder Angelo, who added Atlantic West already set up its winter practice schedule. “We are coming back next year, and we want a shot at that (World Series) title. We are not giving in. “Everybody had a great time this season.”

Other players on the Atlantic West roster include: Ben Caffarelli, Gary Minissa and Landis Pilla all from Galloway; Kenny Del Piano, Roman Giaconia, Clark Mollenkopf, Jayden Rodriguez and Paul Spena, all from Egg Harbor Township.

Atlantic Shore falls in semifinals

Atlantic Shore, which qualified for the regional tournament as the runner-up in Southern New Jersey, went 2-1 in pool play, losing to Bridgewater and defeating Roxborough (Pennsylvania) and North Buffalo.

Atlantic Shore then lost to Altoona in the semifinals.

In the tournaments, Josh Lenko batted .429 for A-Shore, Jack Hickman .400. Joe Eisle hit .333. Cole Stefano finished with a .310 batting average and 12 stolen bases and, Gill said, played a tremendous center field.

Stefano, Robbie Miller (shortstop), Chase Wilson (third base), Kyle Mick (first base), Brayden Allen (second base) and catchers Dominick DeLuca and Lenko all were solid on defense, Gill added. Jack McGowan finished with a 1.31 ERA, and Kyle Pitt 2.86. Both made four appearances on the mound.

“We had a great overall summer,” Gill said. “I think we kind of surprised some people. Probably overachieved some expectations. And I think our kids were developed and learned a lot. That should help them moving forward in the future.”