Avalon lifeguard Brandon Hontz won the 40th SuperAthalon on Monday in Cape May.

Hontz, 24, is a former cross country and track and field runner for Penn State University. He graduated last August.

He took a big lead in the opening 2.3-mile run leg of the run-row-swim triathlon and never was challenged as he won by a full minute in 45 minutes, 12 seconds.

Wildwood’s Patrick Clemons was second in 46:12, his third straight second-place finish in the race. Cape May's three-time defending champion, Rob Moran, who won the race in 2016, 2018-19 and 2021, finished third in 47:37. The SuperAthalon was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 and wasn’t held in 2022 due to a scheduling conflict.

Gavin Laughlin of Diamond Beach placed fourth in 48:04, and Peyton Ouano of Monmouth Parks was fifth in 48:54. Ventnor’s Greg Smith finished sixth in 49:51, and Daniel Gordan of Longport was seventh in 52:00.

Hontz joins former five-time winner Shane McGrath as Avalon’s champions in the race. McGrath won the SuperAthalon in 2004, 2006, 2008 and 2010-11.

“It feels awesome to bring the championship back into Avalon,” Hontz said. “The only other time I ran it was in 2018 (he finished third). I wanted to get as big a lead as possible in the run. If I was out front, then I could see everybody in the row. I figured if I got out of the boat first I’d have a good shot at winning, and I was. I had (Avalon oarsmen) Erich Wolf and Craig Whitehead helping me with rowing (to prepare for the race).

“I swam up until my senior year in high school (in Pennsylvania). I didn’t swim again until a couple months ago because I started training for triathlons. The swim (a quarter-mile) went pretty well. Everyone was there“ at the beach finish line, cheering for him.

Wolf, an Avalon Beach Patrol lieutenant, was following Hontz’s progress during the race. He said Hontz had a 2- to 2½-minute lead at the end of the run.

“Brandon dominated in the run; he burned it,” Avalon Beach Patrol lieutenant Erich Wolf said. “He worked hard (this year) to improve his rowing, and he got out there in the boat and had a solid (1.5-mile) leg. Going into the swim, he brought it home from there. He was winning the race wire to wire. He never relinquished the lead right off the bat.”

The SuperAthalon had 16 competitors. Brendan Kipnis of Ocean Grove placed eighth (52:57). Nick Matousch of Sea Isle City was ninth (53:30), and Ocean City’s Chris Medolla was 10th (53:57).