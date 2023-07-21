AVALON — The Avalon Beach Patrol enjoys winning on its own beach.

Avalon won the David J. Kerr Jr. Memorial Lifeguard Races team title in 10 of the previous 11 summers its home event was held. That dominance continued Friday.

Avalon captured the championship, its third in a row, at the 35th Street beach. The lifeguard racing season was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. Wildwood Crest won the title in 2019, and Avalon won eight straight from 2011-18.

On Friday, Avalon won four of the six events and finished with 26 team points. Sea Isle City, which won two races and was second in two others, placed second with 16 points. Wildwood Crest placed third with four.

An offshore wind affected the waves, making them more rough.

“The race did not get off to a great start,” Avalon Beach Patrol chief Matt Wolf said. “Our doubles boat, who have been very competitive over the last couple of years, got hit with water going out. It’s just bad luck, but that’s ocean racing, and it happens. Sea Isle got off to a great start, and they have a very good team. But we are a very deep team, and special things happen here.”

Ocean City wins Atlantic City Lifeguard Classic; Longport 2nd, A.C. 3rd ATLANTIC CITY — The Ocean City Beach Patrol won the surf dash that began the 30th annual Atlantic City Lifeguard Classic and kept the momentum.

Sea Isle’s Danny Rogers and Pat Scannapieco won the doubles row in 13 minutes, 51 seconds. Jake Klecko and Pat Bakey (Wildwood Crest) were second. Mike Fitzpatrick and Andrew Treffeisen (Cape May) finished third. Scoring was 5-3-1, so Avalon did not get on the scoreboard in the first race.

“It’s nice to get a first (this summer),” said Rogers, who placed second with Scannapieco at both the Cape May County Championships and the Beschen-Callahan Memorial race. “We had a good start, a pretty good turn.”

Scannapieco added, “We had a really good pull. Just a good start, and I’m happy with that race.”

Avalon third-year guard Dolan Grisbaum won the swim in 13:08, about a minute faster than Jack Christian of Sea Isle (13:58). Grisbaum, an Ocean City High School graduate who was the 2021 Press Boys Swimmer of the Year, finished so fast he walked out off the water and onto shore.

Grisbaum, who had not previously raced this summer due to an internship in Boston, just started training in the ocean two weeks ago.

Grisbaum has been a threat for Avalon the last couple of years, winning nearly every race he enters. On Friday, Grisbaum, Brandon Hontz and Ray Derman and Frank Lawson won the iron man relay (a three-segment race with a swimmer, a runner and a doubles crew) in 15:07. It was Grisbaum's third straight summer winning the swim at Avalon’s race.

“When I was swimming this morning, I was a little worried because my arms were hurting really bad,” said Grisbaum, a rising junior swimmer at Boston University. “My arms were killing me on the way out, but I just put my head down and tried to get back. And once I got past the buoy, I kind of knew I was going to win it.”

Added Lawson, “It was helpful to have a big lead from South Jersey champ Dolan Grisbaum and the great Penn State standout Brandon Hontz. All (Derman and Lawson) had to do was not flip that boat.”

At the Kerr races, patrols can enter multiple teams in the double and singles row and surf dash. For the second straight summer, Avalon placed first and second in the singles row. Ryan Finnegan won in 5:47, and Gary Nagle was second (5:50).

“It’s always good to win on your home field,” Finnegan said. “I’m used to racing here every day.”

After the iron man relay, Avalon had 18 points, and Sea Isle had eight. Avalon and Sea Isle tied at the Cape May County and Beschen-Callahan races. Avalon won the tiebreaker at the county race, and Sea Isle at the Beschen-Callahan races. So the two patrols, separated by about 5 miles, have been very competitive with each other throughout the summer.

“Special things happen here for us,” Wolf said.

Avalon’s Allick Killian, Justin Rhyne, Harry Rolhfing, Sean Geary and John McDonnell won the surf dash (2:04). Ten years ago, Avalon renamed its surf-dash race in honor of Brett Fitzpatrick, who served as a lifeguard and died in 2015. He was 25, and many current guards on the patrol knew him. Winning the Kerr race is something Avalon wants to do each year.

“To seal it on the 10th anniversary of Brett, it’s a special thing,” Wolf said. “It’s hard to put it into words.”

Added Geary, “It feels great. We knew we had to do it. A hometown race, we just did what we had to.”

Sea Isle’s Kevin O’Dare, Tucker DeLuca, Andrew Torney, Pat O’Hanlon and Mike Farley placed second in the surf dash. Patrol mates Mary Kate Leonard (swim), Emily Kulak (runner) and Callie Reed and Abbie Ryan (doubles) won the iron woman relay. The team took second at the Avalon event in 2022.

“We felt great,” Ryan said. “We were really happy to pull through and take first this year. A lot of hard work."

RESULTS

Team scoring: Avalon 26; Sea Isle City 16; Wildwood Crest 4.

Doubles row: Danny Rogers-Pat Scannapieco (Sea Isle) 13:51; Jake Klecko-Pat Bakey (Wildwood Crest) 13:53; Mike Fitzpatrick-Andrew Treffeisen (Cape May) 13:58

Swim: Dolan Grisbaum (Avalon) 13:08; Jack Christian (Sea Isle) 13:58; Brendan Lewis (Wildwood) 14:08

Singles: Ryan Finnegan (Avalon) 5:47; Gary Nagle (Avalon) 5:50; Klecko (Wildwood Crest) 5:53

Iron man relay: Grisbaum, Brandon Hontz and Ray Derman-Frank Lawson (Avalon) 15:07; DJ Comerford, Joe Cahill, Dennis Bakey-Tom Lake (Stone Harbor) 15:48;

Iron women relay: Mary Kate Leonard, Emily Kulak and Callie Reed, Abbie Ryan (Sea Isle) 16:52; Katie Scanlon, Maggie Murphy, Danielle Smith-Gabbi Eppright (Avalon) 17:06; Kate Luft, Maddi Hawkes, Lindsey Frenia-Jenny Rafter (Cape May) 17:32

Surf dash: Allick Killian. Justin Rhyne, Harry Rolhfing, Sean Geary, John McDonnell (Avalon) 2:04; Kevin O’Dare, Tucker DeLuca, Andrew Torney, Pat O’Hanlon and Mike Farley (Sea Isle) 2:13; Brendan Lewis, Matt Comas, Connor Ewart, Dylan Hagan, I. Peterson (Wildwood) 2:15