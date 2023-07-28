WILDWOOD — The Avalon Beach Patrol displayed its depth Friday.

Dolan Grisbaum, Brandon Hontz and Maggie Murphy each won a race to lead Avalon to its second straight Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races title at the 53rd edition of the annual event.

The Hoffman Memorials, the first leg of the “Big Three” races in the South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association season, featured all 15 South Jersey patrols.

Grisbaum won the men’s swim, Hontz the men’s 1-mile beach run and Murphy the women’s 1-mile beach run. The victories were back-to-back-to-back.

Avalon also finished third and fourth in two other events en route to 20 overall team points. Brigantine and Wildwood Crest each had 15 points, but Brigantine finished second on a tiebreaker in the doubles row.

Scoring was 5-4-3-2-1 for the first five places.

“It feels good,” Avalon Beach Patrol Chief Matt Wolf said. “Anytime you win is a great feeling.”

The other legs in the “Big Three” are the Margate Beach Patrol World War II Memorial Lifeguard Races next Friday and the South Jersey Lifeguard Championships on Aug. 11. Both races, which will be held in Margate, consist of just a doubles and singles row and swim.

On Friday, Avalon did not score in any of the rows.

“Honestly, the bigger goal is in front of us,” Wolf said. “It’s the South Jersey (championships), and we did not do as well as we wanted to in those two events (Friday). So when you win and you don’t feel great, it’s still a great night because we know we can still be better. It’s two weeks, and that’s where our focus is. But we will enjoy this until (Saturday) morning and then get back to work."

Avalon won the David J. Kerr Jr. Memorial races and the Cape May County Championships. Avalon was second at the Beschen-Callahan Memorial races. All those events have multiple races that test the patrols' depth.

"Our beach patrol is very deep," Wolf said. "We have deep talent, and it helps us. We enjoy those bigger races."

Grisbaum won a close swim against Margate’s Zach Vasser, a recent Mainland Regional High School graduate, and Charles Schreiner, a rising senior at Egg Harbor Township. Grisbaum is an Ocean City High School graduate who was the 2021 Press Boys Swimmer of the Year.

“I’m really shocked I won that race,” said Grisbuam, who said he was fifth at the first buoy. “They are all so fast. Charles and Zach, and all of them, are such great competitors. I thought I was going to get third. I was picking up no ground.”

But Grisbuam caught a really big wave coming to shore.

“That was lucky,” said Grisbuam, a rising junior swimmer at Boston University who won the swim at the South Jersey race in 2022. “I’m not where I was last year, and it’s definitely showing in my races. Like, that race was really close. I took a back course, and I think it paid off.

Hontz and Murphy swept the runs, which was crucial for Avalon. Hontz, who ran track at Penn State and will graduate with a master’s degree in a couple weeks, won the Hoffman event 2022.

“It feels great. I knew I was the defending champ coming in, and I knew our team needed some points after the doubles,” said Hontz, who hasn’t lost a run this summer. “I wanted to get as many points for my team as I could. Luckily, the tide was going out, so there was a good amount of hard sand to run in. The soft sand is pretty brutal.”

Murphy, 18, a second-year lifeguard, is a recent graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy in Flourtown, Pennsylvania, and plans to run for the University of Pennsylvania in the fall. She took the lead with about 600 meters left. Wildwood Crest's Maddie Priest placed second, and Sea Isle's Emily Kulak third.

"I tried to go out and pick runners off one-by-one," she said.

Brigantine’s Grace Emig won the women’s paddleboard. The 24-year-old was in the lead the entire time, but it was a very close finish that came down to a foot race with Wildwood Crest’s Adrienne Bilello. Emig called herself ”more of a distance paddler,” so the sprint was tough on her, she said.

“This is always a weird race,” Emig said. “The sandbar goes out really far. So, it’s nice when I am coming in. I can just stand up and run, especially if I am at that disadvantage and I don’t get that wave. This race is really fun to do. It helps me with my training. It’s fun to do.

“We have a really strong team and depth in our beach patrol.”

Brigantine’s Sean O’Neill won the men’s paddleboard. Brigantine uses the paddleboard for rescues as well as racing and will host a South Jersey paddleboard championship in August. Ocean City's Andrew Shaw was second.

"The paddleboard is a big thing in Brigantine for sure," O'Neill, 31, said. "We train on the boards all the time, and we try to get 1% better every day."

Atlantic City brothers Sean and Rick Blair won the doubles row in 12 minutes, 44 seconds. The former Absegami rowers finished about a boat-length ahead of Brigantine brothers Jack and Joe Savell (12:48).

Sean Blair also won the singles in 7:33. Longport's Mike McGrath was second (7:41).

"The last half was really close," he said. "I swung the flag probably in fifth position. Everyone was really clumped up in the north end, and I tried to stay away from them to avoid oars clashing. I was able to get a wave on the way in."

Longport’s Jordyn Ricciotti won the women’s swim. Sea Isle's Mary Kate Leonard was second.

"She was ahead of me right in the beginning, so I just tried to chase her down," said Ricciotti, a rising senior at Mainland. "It got really tough at the end, and I did my best to pull through. It's definitely good to come out. Me and (patrolmate) Megan (Fox) have gone 1-2 in most of our races this year, so she trusted me to get first in this. I'm thankful for her."

Staff Writer Guy Gargan contributed to this report.

PHOTOS 53rd Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Races