Scott Wahl calls the opportunity significant.

Avalon will host the Association of Pickleball Players Sunmed New Jersey Open from next Thursday to Sunday at the Avalon Pickleball Center, the 11th stop on the 2023 APP Tour.

More than 450 athletes registered to compete in the national event, coverage of which will be shown on ESPN+ and CBS Sports Network. The tour already has made stops in some of the nation’s biggest cities, including Chicago and Philadelphia, and will later travel to Houston, Dallas and Atlanta.

For a professional and national tournament to want to come to a small shore town is special for Avalon and Cape May County, said Wahl, Avalon’s business administrator.

“We are thrilled. We are excited,” Wahl said. “We hope to provide a very good experience for not only the participants but for the fans who will come. … Our expectation is to put our best foot forward and represent Avalon and the area the best way we can. We are very excited.”

More than 100 divisions, pros and amateurs, will compete during the five-day tournament, including pro men’s and women’s singles and doubles. Men’s and women’s singles and doubles and coed and mixed doubles divisions will also be part of the tournament. Each category will have multiple age and skill-level divisions. The age ranges are 10-34, 35 and above, 50-59 and 60 and above.

Cash prizes will be awarded for the top three pro teams and individuals. The championships are that Sunday, Sept. 10.

“I think it’s going to be a really, really good event,” APP chief marketing officer Tom Webb said Tuesday. “It’s a good venue where a lot of action will be taking place.”

Avalon is one of the many local shore towns that have pickleball courts, which is often called the nation’s fastest-growing sport. Avalon has 17 courts at Grace O’Brien Park at Eighth Street and Dune Drive.

The APP Tour has also made stops in England, Spain and India as international interest in the sport is also growing. Webb said the APP Tour goes to “amazing cities” that have the demand, and Avalon is one of those special cities because of the interest locally and across the state.

The APP Tour has never been to South Jersey, but the area and local pickleball community have been very welcoming, he said.

“I would not describe Avalon as a little shore town,” he said. “What I would describe it as is a terrific venue for playing pickleball because there is very strong local demand from pickleball players for us to bring the APP Tour to Avalon. Avalon is a terrific place to bring the APP Tour.”

In a reflection of the sport’s growth, pickleball courts continue to be built locally and across the country, along with some complaints, and even lawsuits, about the repetitive noise of paddles meeting a plastic ball.

The 2023 USA Pickleball Indoor National Championships will be held Sept. 19-23 at the Atlantic City Convention Center. Top professional pickleball players will also be in that event, which will also feature singles, doubles and mixed doubles in various skill and age brackets.

Fun for competitors, spectators

Pickleball “has two interesting components why it exploded in popularity,” Wahl said. Pickleball can be played by any individual at any age, and the sport is very social. If the courts are full and a couple shows up, most of the time a pair of singles players will welcome them to play doubles matches.

Pickleball has been attractive in Avalon, Wahl said.

“You can find children playing it and you can find seniors playing it, and they are enjoying it because the sport is very adaptable to anyone of any age. Anyone can step into the sport and play,” Wahl said. “You can forge new relationships and new friendships.

“When we had the opportunity to host this event, we jumped at the chance,” Wahl added.

Normally the tour stops are very well-attended, especially the pro matches, Webb said. For the amateurs, friends and families come out. Watching the pro players is something special, he added.

Tickets are $15 per day.

“The No. 1 thing people will find if they have never been to a pickleball event is the amount of fun that people are having,” Webb said. “Our events generate an awful lot of really good atmosphere and good will. People really enjoy coming to compete in our APP Tour events. And one thing you’ll find is it’s a really happy community.

“Whether you are coming to support friends or family or you want to come and see the best players in the world, I think you are going to have a great time no matter what,” Webb added.

Webb said the competition will be fierce.

“People want to win and they do whatever it takes to win, but it’s all done with an incredibly good will and good grace and a good sense of competition,” Webb said. “And I think that’ll be especially true in Avalon with the good folks in New Jersey.”

Good for area

Similar-sized areas to Avalon where the APP has previously held tournaments generate “in excess” of $1 million in tourism, which is great for the local city, Wahl said.

“People will stay, eat, dine and shop and play in Avalon, and that will also extend beyond the confines of the border of the community,” he said.

The goal for Avalon is to meet the expectations of the APP and a national and professional tournament, Wahl said. “We want to make sure our facility is exactly what they are looking for and we support the event in any way possible,” he said.

The exception is the APP will return to Avalon next year.

“They made every indication to us that they want a long-term partnership with Avalon, and we are excited about it,” Wahl said. “On a more broader level, we are excited to bring a professional sport that is clearly on the rise and has not reached its peak yet to the South Jersey shore area and showcase what the area is all about to those who may not have been here before.”