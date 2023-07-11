The Avalon Beach Patrol oarsmen led their patrol to its second straight Cape May County Lifeguard Championships team title on Monday in Wildwood Crest.

The Avalon doubles row crew of Dave Giulian and Gary Nagle won the county race for the second straight year, this time by eight seconds over Sea Isle City. Avalon’s Ryan Finnegan won the singles row. No times were available.

Avalon and Sea Isle City both scored 22 points, but Avalon was the winner on the tiebreaker of head-to-head results in the seven races.

Avalon did better than Sea Isle in four of the races, and Sea Isle did better in three. The Cape May County event doesn’t go by the standard South Jersey tiebreaker of a better finish in the doubles row. Ocean City placed third with 20 points.

Zeb Hinker gave Cape May a win with a nine-second victory in the open box paddleboard race. The two swims and two paddleboard races each had box courses in the ocean.

Ocean City’s Lexi Santer was first in the female box paddleboard race by five seconds, and Santer was second to Sea Isle’s Mary Kate Leonard by five seconds in the female box swim. O.C.’s Michael Giardino took the open swim by 26 seconds.

North Wildwood’s Travis McCray, Logan Westerfer, Chase McCray, Hunter Bostwick and Abby Melle won the five-person surf dash by five seconds.

Team scoring (Scoring was 6-4-3-2-1 for the first five places.): 1. Avalon 22; 2. Sea Isle City 22; 3. Ocean City 20; 4. Wildwood Crest 13; 5. Cape May 13 (The Crest did better than Cape May in four of the seven races.); 6. Wildwood 9.

Doubles row: 1. Avalon (Dave Giulian-Gary Nagle) 9:32; 2. Sea Isle City (Danny Rogers-Pat Scannapieco) 9:40; 3. Wildwood Crest (Pat Bakey-Jake Klecko) 9:48; 4. Upper Township (Jimmy Nilson-James Garoh) 9:58; 5. Wildwood (Brandon Joyce-Cainan Noon) 10:02.

Open box paddle race: 1. Zeb Hinker, Cape May 5:19; 2. Ryan Manning, Upper Township 5:28; 3. Dustin Laricks Jr., Sea Isle City 5:30; 4. Sean Geary, Avalon 5:35; 5. Matt Comas, Wildwood 5:37.

Open box swim: 1. Michael Giardino, Ocean City 8:06; 2. Jack Christian, Sea Isle City 8:32; 3. Brandon Hontz, Avalon 8:33; 4. Brendan Lewis, Wildwood 8:34; 5. Cape May (name not available) 8:44.

Female box swim: 1. Mary Kate Leonard, Sea Isle City 8:54; 2. Lexi Santer, Ocean City 8:59; 3. Adrienne Bilello, Wildwood Crest 9:02; 4. Katie Scanlon, Avalon 9:27; 5. Kiera Liesinger, Stone Harbor 9:32.

Female box paddle race: 1. Lexi Santer, Ocean City 6:19; 2. Maddie Priest, Wildwood Crest 6:24; 3. Alyssa Sittineri, Avalon 6:30; 4. Emma DeMario, Cape May6:46; 5. Kylie Fry, Sea Isle City 6:50.

Singles row (times not available): 1. Ryan Finnegan, Avalon; 2. Danny Rogers, Sea Isle City; 3. Mike Fitzpatrick, Cape May; 4. Taylor Smith, Ocean City; 5. Brandon Joyce, Wildwood.

Five-person surf dash: 1. North Wildwood (Travis McCray, Logan Westerfer, Chase McCray, Hunter Bostwick, Abby Melle) 4:13; 2. Wildwood 4:18; 3. Wildwood Crest 4:23; 4. Ocean City4:27; 5. Cape May 4:29.