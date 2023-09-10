AVALON — Professional and amateur players gathered at the Avalon Pickleball Center on Saturday as the Association of Pickleball Players (APP) Tour continued its successful weekend at the shore.

The Thursday-through-Sunday event — the APP Sunmed New Jersey Open, with more than 450 players registered — brought in hundreds of spectators on Saturday alone. Vendors including Big Kahuna’s Kitchen, Son of a Sailor Seafood, and Reign Clean Energy were there with tents set up to supply food and beverages to the players and spectators.

Avalon is unlike any other stop on this year's APP tour, which has previously stopped in Philadelphia, Cincinnati, St. Louis and Sacramento, California, with Atlanta, Dallas, and Houston still coming up on the schedule.

But the smaller seaside location has been well received by members of the APP, its players and spectators.

“Everyone here has just been terrific,” APP founder Ken Herrmann said. “The volunteers and the whole community has been so welcoming for APP with this being our first year that we’re up here. The players have all had a great time here so far. They’ve all expressed how they’re going to Wawas and, 'Here’s a cup of coffee, great to have you here.' There’s just so much charm being here in Avalon.”

Simone Jardim, who has won eight gold medals in women’s pro doubles with playing partner Parris Todd on the tour this year, said coming to Avalon meant both positives and negatives, as does anywhere the tour goes.

“We had to fly into Philadelphia and drive a little far to get here. The positives, of course, there are plenty of courts. I think this is a great facility, and you got the breeze, although at the same time it is pretty hot, so it balances it out. It’s a different kind of town because it’s kind of a summer vacation destination, and we are a little bit offseason, which I think is good, so it’s not as busy.”

David Kalist traveled from Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, to watch his daughter Ava play on the Women’s Pro Tour.

“It’s beautiful," he said. "I’ve never been to Avalon before. I really like the area. It’s a small town, and it looks like a lot of people here from the community are here supporting.”

The APP coming to Avalon was not only well-received by the pro players, but the amateur players as well. Kaitlyn Kerr and Madison Turosinski, who play together in women’s amateur doubles, expressed their love not only for the fast-growing racket sport of pickleball but also for the tour coming to Avalon.

“I love that this specific tournament is in with all the homes. I think it’s really cool to come down to a beautiful area. The Jersey Shore is one of the best locations to be in September. It’s local summer, so it’s not too hectic. You’re close to the ocean, close to the beach. I kind of love it,” said Kerr, adding that she lives on the beach about 90 minutes north of Avalon.

“I do love it. It’s in Avalon this time instead of Veterans Park like last year,” Turosinski, of Philadelphia, added, also noting the beauty of the Jersey Shore is a plus.

A heat wave baked the region for the past week, with temperatures only slightly cooler Saturday, and there was plenty of ice, water and other beverages around the facility. Many players and spectators stayed in the shade throughout the day, especially after the sun emerged from behind the clouds around noon.

“Well, I think it’s good,” Jardim said about the tour coming to Avalon after many vacationers had left for the summer.

“This heat, not so good,” she said with a smile.

The number of players, spectators and volunteers on site suggested the turnout had been great, which Herrmann, the tour founder, confirmed.

“We were really happy for our draw this year for all levels of play, and the community has just been coming out. We’ve had from a volunteer standpoint from the local pickleball club so much interest and enthusiasm from all them coming out. As far as ticket sales go, ticket sales are doing great. I think we’re going to have a great day tomorrow for championship Sunday,” Herrmann said.

Players who have been to multiple locations on the tour this year all seemed to share the sentiment that Avalon was an ideal location. Currently, the APP doesn’t have Avalon, or anywhere in New Jersey, listed as part of its 2024 tour.

“Without a doubt,” Herrmann said about a potential return to Avalon in 2024. “Our whole goal with just getting the scheduled announced was announcing our first 12 stops next year, which we did. We’ve got several more events that we’re looking to do.

"I think what our goal is when we get back home to Chicago, where our offices are, is just to reevaluate how the stops went here on the East Coast and see how we can work everything out with coming back. So far from the mayor to the city officials, they’ve been most welcoming, and we’ve had a great experience here.”