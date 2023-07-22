The Atlantic Shore 13-and-under baseball team finished Babe Ruth Mid-Atlantic Regional tournament pool play Saturday with two wins and a loss to advance to the single-elimination round.
Atlantic Shore lost 11-2 to Bridgewater on Saturday and defeated North Buffalo 7-6 and Roxborough (Pennsylvania). The regional tournament is being held in Altoona, Pennsylvania. The championship game is set for Monday.
In pool play, Josh Lenko, Cole Stefano, Robbie Miller and Ashe O'Donnell have been leaders at the plate, Atlantic Shore coach Mike Gill said in a text. On the mound, Krisch Patel, Lenko and Stefano have excelled, he said.
