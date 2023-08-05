MARGATE — Charles Schreiner was excited for many reasons Friday.

In tough conditions, the Atlantic City Beach Patrol won the team title at the 77th Margate Beach Patrol World War II Memorial Lifeguard Races at the Decatur Avenue beach. The patrol placed second in two events, including Schreiner in the swim, and third in another to win the title with 11 points.

Longport was second with nine points, and Brigantine was third (eight). Defending champion Margate was fourth (six), and Sea Isle City was fifth (three). Sea Isle and Ocean City tied, but Sea Isle placed higher in the doubles row.

Very strong winds and at least 5-foot waves highlighted the three-race event. With the waves, it was difficult getting out in the ocean for the doubles and singles rowers and the swimmers. Rowers also had to fight the winds pulling their boats. However, the waves were somewhat helpful coming back to shore, if a boat or swimmer was able to ride one in.

Brigantine brothers Jack and Joe Savell won the doubles row, and Mike McGrath won the singles row for the second straight season. Scoring was 5-4-3-2-1 for the first five places.

Schreiner is a rising senior swimmer at Egg Harbor Township High School.

Atlantic City last won the Margate Memorials in 2005.

“Coming into this, I know we were really nervous with the chop and really strong southerly (winds), so we just kept our noses down and powered through and did what we do best. We just trained as hard as we could coming up to this and it showed. Even though we did not place first overall in anything, we were right behind in everything which really helped

“We were really, really happy with it.”

Margate’s Zach Vasser won the swim in 13 minutes, 48 seconds. Schreiner placed second in 14:02, and Ocean City’s Dylan Dewitt was third (14:37). Vasser graduated from Mainland Regional in June, and Dewitt is also a rising senior at EHT and Schreiner’s teammate. The three were first-team Press All-Star swimmers in the winter.

Schreiner's grandfather, John Schreiner Sr., was a lifeguard in A.C., which is why he guards for the patrol.

“It’s so, so much fun. I get to train with Zach and Dylan every day pretty much, so as competitive as it is and as competitive as we are, it’s all friendly at the end of the day,” Schreiner said. “And we are just really excited to be here and to have fun with it and race each other. It was close, but I know we were happy to go 1-2-3 together.”

The Margate Memorials are the second leg of the “Big Three” races in the South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association season. The first leg was the Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships, which Avalon won for the second straight summer. The last is the South Jersey Championships next Friday, which Margate will also host as the patrol won in 2022.

The “Big Three” events feature all 15 South Jersey patrols.

“Conditions added a big part to it (Friday's win),” said Vasser, who is committed to swim at Columbia University, which competes in the Ivy League, “also, all the competitors. A lot of great people. People I am great friends with. It’s always fun to race hard and compete against them. And the conditions added to the fun of it. I had a lot of fun.”

Vasser said he would take a stroke and feel the waves smacking him in the face.

“Part of you is getting mad at the waves, but another part is telling you everyone else is going through the same thing, so you just have to have fun with it,” Vasser said.

At the Hoffman's, Avalon’s Dolan Grisbaum won a tight race with Vasser and Schreiner. Grisbaum, an Ocean City graduate who swims at Boston University, did not compete Friday. Grisbaum had won the event in 2022. Vasser, a third-year guard, was pleased to win on his home beach.

“Always nice to win in front of the home crowd,” Vasser said. “Getting the win feels good, but I am also proud of all the other competitors for making it a good one."

The Savells won the doubles row in 15:31. The duo caught a wave at the end to win. Longport’s Sean Duffey and McGrath were second (15:55), Atlantic City brothers Sean and Rick Blair finished third (16:05). Duffey and McGrath had won the doubles the last two summers. The duo also won in 2007 and 2018.

McGrath and Duffey won the doubles in 2007, 2018, 2021 and 2022.

“A lot of waves out there. A lot of chops,” Jack Savell said. “We got in a little bit of water (in the boat) in the beginning, but on the way in we were able to separate us from the rest of the field. It feels good to finish the race strong and get a good result. We are happy with it. We had a lot of practice over the last couple of days.”

At the Hoffmans, the Blairs won the doubles row by four seconds over the Savells. The Blairs caught a wave at the end of that race. Joe Savell just gave the Blair brothers a lot of respect, saying they did great both at the Hoffmans and Friday.

“It was pretty crazy out there,” he said. “The swells out there were insanely big and the wind was pushing us south quite a bit.”

McGrath, who also won the singles in 2017, had a good start to the race Friday. He called all the rowers “very fast.” He won in 5:12. Sean Blair was second (5:15), Jack Savell third (5:24)

“I just needed that extra gear coming in,” McGrath said.

Margate Memorial Lifeguard Race