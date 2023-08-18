VENTNOR — The Atlantic City Beach Patrol prides itself on making rescues, which was on display again Friday.

For the third straight summer, Atlantic City won the John T. Goudy Memorial Rescue Races at the Suffolk Avenue beach. It was the 56th edition of the event.

Atlantic City won two of four events and were second in another to win with 14 points. Harvey Cedars finished second with 10 points after winning two races. Ventnor and Longport tied with seven points, but Longport had the better finish in the doubles surfboat rescue (a singles row and rescue) and took third.

The Goudy Memorials are simulated rescue races. The guards rowed or swam out to flags about 500 feet from shore and unhooked 50-pound dummies. Then they swam or rowed back to shore and ran to the finish line on the beach with the weighted bags. Scoring was 5-4-3-2-1 for the first five places.

Atlantic City’s Vine Granese won the individual surfboat rescue (a singles row and rescue). He was just behind Longport’s Joe Costa, but Granese caught a big wave coming in and won the race in 3 minutes, 19 seconds. Costa finished in 3:27.

The waves were about 6 feet Friday.

“It feels really good,” Granese, 31, said. “It was a nice one. Longport was right there. I was ahead of him, but then he got on something and I fell off. And then it was us coming in, and I got on the next one. It was nice and smooth coming in. It was a nice smooth night with power behind the waves. It was that kind of night you could catch one and ride it in.”

Granese finished second in the race in 2022, but won the doubles race three times overall.

“It felt great to win,” said Granese, who noted Atlantic City guards train hard from their first day to make rescues and that it “is a tradition in Atlantic City. I just love doing this. It’s my passion doing this. It never gets old doing it.”

For the third straight summer, Atlantic City’s Kyle Deroo and Taylor Dirkes won the doubles surfboat rescue in 3:30. Island Beach’s Corey Matthews and Mark McDermitt finished second in 3:35. Deroo and Dirkes placed second in a doubles row in July. On Friday, the duo caught a wave at the end to win.

“It feels really good,” Dirkes said. “We wanted redemption in this race, and we got it. It was a really nice win. It was a nice wave at the end. It was a good win. The waves were awesome out there. We just caught a good one and rode it all the way in. It was a fun race.”

Added Deroo, ”We definitely prefer good waves out there.”

Now, Dirkes and Derro are starting to make a reputation in the doubles at the Goudy event.

“That’s what we do in A.C.,” Deroo added. “We make rescues. We make the most rescues out of all these beaches, and this shows it.”

Harvey Cedar’s Jack Maketa won the individual swim rescue (a swim race and rescue) in 6:29. Zach Vasser, a recent Mainland Regional High School graduate who will swim at Columbia University in the winter, was second (6:40). Ocean City’s Jacob Texter third (6:43).

“When I got to shore, I thought I was last because I didn’t see anyone,” Maketa, 19, said. “Then they told me I was first. I never did this race before, but some guys on our patrol say it (the Goudy event) is their favorite race of the year. It was tough going out, but fun coming in, and I caught some waves.”

Patrolmate Ryan Corcoran agreed.

“I love this race,” said Corcoran, who won the combination rescue (a swim and a doubles row) with Don Adams and Nate Casttiello. “This is my eight top-three finish in the last eight years here. This race is so much fun. I love coming down here and racing the South Jersey teams. The competition down here is just so awesome.”

Harvey Cedars is not in the South Jersey Lifeguards Chiefs Association.

“We only get to race these South Jersey teams a few times a year, so I love it,” Corcoran added. “Ventnor puts on a great event. I always have so much fun here.”

Corcoran was the swimmer, and Adams and Casttiello rowed. The three won the race in 5:17. Atlantic City’s Charles Schreiner (swim) and brothers Sean and Rick Blair (doubles) were second (5:22). The three had been practicing together all summer and were comfortable with each other, Schreiner said.

Schreiner, a rising senior at Egg Harbor Township, won the swim at the Margate World War II Memorial Lifeguard Races and the South Jersey Championships. Friday’s race was the last team lifeguard event of the summer, but Schreiner is excited for his senior swimming season at EHT. He was a first-team Press All-Star as a junior.

“I tried not to think about it too much. I just wanted to focus on the races,” he said. “But now that this has come to a close almost, well, in a few weeks, it’s definitely something I’m really, really excited for. I am just excited to see what is to come.”

Texter is a rookie and never swam in the ocean before this summer. A rising freshman swimmer at West Chester University, he said he enjoyed the challenge. Texter noted former Ocean City Chief and current EHT boys swim coach Mark Jamieson, who works with the swimmers on the patrol, helped him out a lot.

Texter added ocean swimming is very different from being in a pool.

“I would love to bring some of my teammates down here next year so we all can guard and have fun at these races,” he said. “And Mark is awesome. He always points out the best course.”

PHOTOS The John T. Goudy Memorial Rescue Races