Atlantic City Race Weekend canceled

The Atlantic City NAPA Auto Parts Race Weekend was canceled Friday.
The two-day midget auto racing event, held each winter at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, became the fourth and final COVID-19 victim of the 2021 Indoor Auto Racing Championship Series fueled by VP Racing Fuels.
The 19th annual Atlantic City event, promoted by Len Sammons, was initially planned for Jan. 29-30. The Race Weekend was postponed to the end of February in hopes that conditions would improve and restrictions loosened. However, New Jersey gathering restrictions have remained in place for large indoor arenas.
The cap on indoor gathering size is 150 people in New Jersey, so holding the event wouldn’t be possible, even without spectators.
The Atlantic City Race Weekend joins three other previously canceled series events featuring the TQ Midgets, Slingshots and Champ Karts. The others were at Allentown, Pennsylvanvia’s PPL Center, the New York State Fairgrounds Exposition Center in Syracuse, and at the CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton.
“It’s with great regret that we canceled the fourth and final scheduled race on our indoor series this year because of the virus,” a Len Sammons Promotions release said.
Sammons brought the return of indoor racing to Atlantic City in 2003. That year, Canadian Andy Mackereth won the first Gambler’s Classic, the event’s feature race for Three-Quarter (TQ) Midgets.
On Feb. 1, 2020, Andy Jankowiak, of Tonawanda, New York, won the Gambler’s Classic for the second year in a row, just weeks before the onset of pandemic-related restrictions.
“I feel so bad for our dedicated racers, our staff that take such great pride in presenting the event, and most of all our loyal fans, who support the Indoor Racing Series,” said Sammons.
For more information on the Series, visit indoorautoracing.com.
Contact: 609-272-7210
