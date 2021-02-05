 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic City Race Weekend canceled
0 comments

Atlantic City Race Weekend canceled

{{featured_button_text}}

The Atlantic City NAPA Auto Parts Race Weekend was canceled Friday.

The two-day midget auto racing event, held each winter at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, became the fourth and final COVID-19 victim of the 2021 Indoor Auto Racing Championship Series fueled by VP Racing Fuels.

The 19th annual Atlantic City event, promoted by Len Sammons, was initially planned for Jan. 29-30. The Race Weekend was postponed to the end of February in hopes that conditions would improve and restrictions loosened. However, New Jersey gathering restrictions have remained in place for large indoor arenas.

The cap on indoor gathering size is 150 people in New Jersey, so holding the event wouldn’t be possible, even without spectators.

The Atlantic City Race Weekend joins three other previously canceled series events featuring the TQ Midgets, Slingshots and Champ Karts. The others were at Allentown, Pennsylvanvia’s PPL Center, the New York State Fairgrounds Exposition Center in Syracuse, and at the CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton.

“It’s with great regret that we canceled the fourth and final scheduled race on our indoor series this year because of the virus,” a Len Sammons Promotions release said.

Sammons brought the return of indoor racing to Atlantic City in 2003. That year, Canadian Andy Mackereth won the first Gambler’s Classic, the event’s feature race for Three-Quarter (TQ) Midgets.

On Feb. 1, 2020, Andy Jankowiak, of Tonawanda, New York, won the Gambler’s Classic for the second year in a row, just weeks before the onset of pandemic-related restrictions.

“I feel so bad for our dedicated racers, our staff that take such great pride in presenting the event, and most of all our loyal fans, who support the Indoor Racing Series,” said Sammons.

For more information on the Series, visit indoorautoracing.com.

Contact: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

0 comments

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News