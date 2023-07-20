The 30th annual Atlantic City Lifeguard Classic will have six races starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Albany Avenue beach in Atlantic City.
The 10 competing teams are Brigantine, Ventnor, Margate, Longport, Ocean City, Ship Bottom, Sea Girt, Lavallette, Harvey Cedars and two-time defending team champion Atlantic City. Scoring is 5-4-3-2-1 for the first five places.
The surf dash relay, often the final race of a lifeguard event, is the first race of the evening at the Classic. The doubles rescue race, with a bag pickup, is the next race, followed by the traditional mile doubles row. The fourth race is the swim and paddle relay, with two swimmers and two paddlers on each team. The doubles relay will have two crews from each team, a women's crew and a men's crew, or two mixed doubles crews. The singles sprint race is the final event.
"This is the third season we've had this format," Atlantic City Beach Patrol Chief Steve Downey said. "It's a mix of traditional lifeguard racing and short, relay-type exciting races. It's worked out great. We've had nothing but positive feedback from it, so we think it's very crowd friendly."
PHOTOS 2022 Atlantic City Lifeguard Classic
Beach patrol members sprint to the ocean during a race at the Atlantic City Lifeguard Classic on Friday night.
Kristian Gonyea, For The Press
Atlantic City's Joe Russell and Taylor Dirkes compete in the surf dash rescue during the Atlantic City Lifeguard Classic on Friday at the Albany Avenue Beach.
Kristian Gonyea, For The Press
The host patrol’s Joe Russell and Taylor Dirkes, in boat on right, win the surf dash rescue during the Atlantic City Lifeguard Classic on July 22.
Kristian Gonyea Photos, For The Press
Longport’s Mike McGrath and Sean Duffey win the doubles row.
Kristian Gonyea, For The Press
