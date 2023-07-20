The surf dash relay, often the final race of a lifeguard event, is the first race of the evening at the Classic. The doubles rescue race, with a bag pickup, is the next race, followed by the traditional mile doubles row. The fourth race is the swim and paddle relay, with two swimmers and two paddlers on each team. The doubles relay will have two crews from each team, a women's crew and a men's crew, or two mixed doubles crews. The singles sprint race is the final event.