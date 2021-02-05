Atlantic City boys beat Lower Cape May in overtime: Roundup

Atlantic City High School’s Nasaan Blakeley scored seven points in overtime and Ja’Heem Frederick added five as the host Vikings boys basketball team beat Lower Cape May Regional 60-51 on Friday.
A.C. (4-0) is ranked third in The Press Elite 11 and Lower Cape May is 11th. The score was 46-46 at the end of regulation.
Blakeley and Aamir Mack each scored 14 points, and Frederick had 12. Chad Lewis and Jayden Jones each added seven points.
Archie Lawler led the Caper Tigers (3-3) with 16 points, including 10 in the second quarter. Jacob Bey had 12 points for Lower, and Jimmy Jamison had 10. Jordan Pierce added seven points and Mike Cronin had six.
LCM.: 10 10 13 13 5 — 51
A.C.: 9 13 10 14 14 — 60
No. 6 Southern 70, Asbury Park 50
Southern Regional pulled away in the second half to win the Shore Conference game.
Luke Infurna and Jaden Anthony both scored 16 points to lead the host Rams (2-1), who are No. 6 in the Elite 11.
Jake Barbierri added 12 points and Nick Devan had nine.
Logan Van Liew and Ryan Dale contributed three points apiece, and Nick Desiderio had two.
For Asbury Park (2-1), Najer Mussie led with 15 points and Makai Jones 10.
Asbury P.: 10 14 11 15 — 50
Southern: 12 19 16 23 — 70
Pleasantville 60, Oakcrest 58
Noel Gonzalez scored 21 points for the visiting Greyhounds (1-2). Meech Valeus and Ibbin Mitchel had 12 and 10 points, respectively, and Dave St. Germain added seven.
For Oakcrest (0-4), Josiah Casanova led with 16 points. Michaeal O’Brien contributed 12 and Darell Newton eight.
P’ville: 10 18 12 20 — 60
Oakcrest: 14 15 13 16 — 58
No. 7 Wildwood 82, Pitman 34
Junior Hans led host Wildwood with 20 points and Seamus Fynes scored 18 points and had eight rebounds. Omarion McNeal had 13 points and 21 rebounds.
Diante Miles scored 15 points. The Warriors (4-1), ranked ninth in the Elite 11, led 48-20 at halftime.
Pitman: 11 9 8 6 — 34
Wildwood: 22 26 22 12 — 82
Middle Township 57, Mainland Regional 26
Charlie McNeal topped visiting Middle (2-2) with 21 points, and Gavin Aftanis had 11.
For Mainland (1-3), Tommy Travagline scored 12 points and Christian Rodgers had eight.
Middle: 15 14 17 11 — 57
Mainland: 11 3 7 5 — 26
Atlantic Christian 63, Gloucester Christian 39
From Thursday: Malachi Green led with 18 points for Atlantic Christian.
The senior grabbed six rebounds and had three assists. Devin Tridente scored 12 points. Noah Gibbs grabbed 20 rebounds and scored six points. Caleb Vogel and Sam Glancey each scored nine points.
Vogel grabbed six rebounds. Aaron Glancey also had six rebounds and added five assists.
Atl. Christ.: 18 24 11 10 — 63
Gl. Christ.: 13 7 6 13 — 39
Bridgeton 68, Buena Reg. 37
The Bulldogs (1-0) led 31-17 at halftime en route to their season-opening win. The Chiefs fell to 0-2.
Buena Reg.: 6 11 7 13 — 37
Bridgeton: 17 14 17 20 — 68
Girls basketball
No. 1 Wild. Catholic 40, No. 4 Ocean City 33
Marianna Papazoglou led the host Crusaders with 24 points. Wildwood Catholic (3-1) is top-ranked in the Elite 11.
Kimmy Casiello added seven points and Alyia Gray-Rivera had five. For fourth-ranked O.C. (1-3), Marin Panico scored 15 points, Avery Jackson added nine and Hannah Cappelletti had five.
The Crusaders led 34-25 after three quarters.
Ocean City: 8 9 8 8 — 33
Wild. Cath.: 11 7 16 6 — 40
Egg Harbor Township 37, Cedar Creek 24
The score was 9-9 at halftime, but the host Eagles outscored Cedar Creek 28-15 in the second half.
EHT’s Lauren Baxter led the way with 13 points and 10 steals. Hayley Henderson added eight points and Kierstyn Zinckgraf had five. The Eagles improved to 1-1.
For the Pirates (0-3), Ashley Nicolicchia scored 10 points and Jezlyn Cross had 6.
Cedar Creek: 2 7 6 9 — 24
EHT: 7 2 15 13 — 37
Atlantic Christian 69, Calvary Academy 35
Sydney Pearson and Cristen Winkel led the Cougars (5-1) with 20 points apiece.
Pearson also had 11 rebounds and Winkel had 10 assists and five rebounds.
Liv Chapman added 10 points, six rebounds and six steals, and Shelby Einwechter added eight points, four blocks and three rebounds.
Paige Nobel had two points, six rebounds and three steals, and Chloe Vogel had four points and seven assists.
For Calvary, Natalie Perez and Allie Jenkins scored 10 and nine points, respectively.
Oakcrest 60, Pleasantville 16
Nay Nay Clark scored 28 points for host Oakcrest, including 14 in the first quarter. Nadja Cherry had 13 points for Pleasantville.
Pleasantville: 2 8 3 3 — 16
Oakcrest: 22 18 14 6 — 60
