Atlantic City boys and girls basketball teams shut down for season

The Atlantic City High School boys and girls basketball teams will not play again this season.

The school has shut down both programs because of COVID-19 concerns. Both the Vikings boys and girls teams were in a COVID-19 pause.

“It was for the safety for all,” Vikings boys coach Gene Allen said Wednesday morning. “We would rather error on the side of caution than anything else. A lot of our kids live with their extended family members. We just felt for the best interest of everybody involved we shut it down.”

The boys were scheduled to return at host Middle Township on Friday night. The girls were scheduled to return next week. The season ends March 6.

Vikings athletic director Chris Ford announced the decision in a memo to the district Wednesday.

"We feel that it would not be safe for our athletes to return to a high intensity sport after being quarantined for 14 days," he wrote. "With only a few days remaining in the season, there is too great of a risk of injury to make the return to the court worthwhile."

Ford said the decision was made in consultation with Allen, girls coach Jason Lantz, superintendent Barry Caldwell and the school trainer John Ross.