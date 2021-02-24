Atlantic City boys and girls and Middle Township boys basketball teams shut down for season

Middle Township superintendent Dave Salvo confirmed Wednesday afternoon that the Middle boys would not return.

"Due to the most recent student positive covid cases and the quarantining of student athletes and coaches," Salvo said in a text, "it was necessary to shut down the boys basketball team for the week or so remaining in the season."

The Vikings boys (6-1) and Middle Township (1-4) last played against each other with Atlantic City winning 56-44 on Feb. 10. The Atlantic City girls (2-5) had not played since Feb. 17. Both Vikings teams were on a pause because they had been exposed to the virus. The boys team did have a player test positive during the quarantine.

Allen said it was a difficult decision, and he acknowledged that some players were upset. Allen said both the boys and girls team will probably hold intrasquad events next week to honor seniors.

“I wouldn’t say I’m at peace with it,” Allen said of the decision. “I have to look at the kids. I tried to put myself in the kids’ position. We discussed with people whose opinions I really value, and we also listened to the science of it. I wouldn’t say I’m at peace with it, but I’m at peace with it from an education standpoint. I think we did what was best for the kids.”

The Atlantic City boys were one of the teams impacted when the virus first struck last March. The Vikings won the South Jersey Group IV championship last season, but the virus canceled their state semifinal game.

