Atlantic City boys and girls and Middle Township boys basketball teams shut down for season

The high school basketball season is coming to a premature end for several teams because of COVID-19.
The Atlantic City High School boys and girls and Middle Township boys basketball teams announced Wednesday they will not play again this season.
All three teams were in a COVID-19 pause.
“It was for the safety for all,” Vikings boys coach Gene Allen said Wednesday morning. “We would rather error on the side of caution than anything else. A lot of our kids live with their extended family members. We just felt for the best interest of everybody involved we shut it down.”
The Atlantic City and Middle Township boys were scheduled to return and play each other Friday night. The Atlantic City girls were scheduled to return next week. The season ends March 6.
Vikings athletic director Chris Ford announced the Atlantic City decision in a memo to the district Wednesday.
"We feel that it would not be safe for our athletes to return to a high intensity sport after being quarantined for 14 days," he wrote. "With only a few days remaining in the season, there is too great of a risk of injury to make the return to the court worthwhile."
Ford said the decision was made in consultation with Allen, girls coach Jason Lantz, superintendent Barry Caldwell and the school trainer John Ross.
Middle Township superintendent Dave Salvo confirmed Wednesday afternoon that the Middle boys would not return.
"Due to the most recent student positive covid cases and the quarantining of student athletes and coaches," Salvo said in a text, "it was necessary to shut down the boys basketball team for the week or so remaining in the season."
The Vikings boys (6-1) and Middle Township (1-4) last played against each other with Atlantic City winning 56-44 on Feb. 10. The Atlantic City girls (2-5) had not played since Feb. 17. Both Vikings teams were on a pause because they had been exposed to the virus. The boys team did have a player test positive during the quarantine.
Allen said it was a difficult decision, and he acknowledged that some players were upset. Allen said both the boys and girls team will probably hold intrasquad events next week to honor seniors.
“I wouldn’t say I’m at peace with it,” Allen said of the decision. “I have to look at the kids. I tried to put myself in the kids’ position. We discussed with people whose opinions I really value, and we also listened to the science of it. I wouldn’t say I’m at peace with it, but I’m at peace with it from an education standpoint. I think we did what was best for the kids.”
The Atlantic City boys were one of the teams impacted when the virus first struck last March. The Vikings won the South Jersey Group IV championship last season, but the virus canceled their state semifinal game.
