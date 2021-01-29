 Skip to main content
Atlantic City begins boys basketball season with win over Wildwood Catholic
Atlantic City begins boys basketball season with win over Wildwood Catholic

Holy Spirit Atlantic City basketball

Atlantic City’s Jayden Jones brings up the ball against Holy Spirit High School in the second quarter, at Atlantic City, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

The Atlantic City High School boys basketball team began this season like they ended the last one – as one of the Cape-Atlantic League’s top defensive teams.

The Vikings opened the season with a 50-43 road win over Wildwood Catholic on Thursday night. Atlantic City (1-0) is ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. Wildwood Catholic (1-1) is ranked No. 3.

Atlantic City held Wildwood Catholic to just one field goal in the game’s first nine minutes.

Chad Lewis and Amir Mack each scored 12 points for the Vikings. Mack and guard Jayden Jones (nine points) both sank critical 3-pointers for the Vikings in the fourth quarter. Mack also grabbed a key defensive rebound after Wildwood Catholic missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer with a little more than a minute left. Vikings senior guard Ja’Heem Frederick (eight points) made two foul shots in the final minute to help clinch the victory.

Wildwood Catholic went 12 for 29 from the foul line.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
