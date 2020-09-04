BURLINGTON — About a month before the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s timetable for sports to return in the state, high school soccer was in full swing Friday.
And it was exciting.
Hunter Bell scored in the 60th minute to lead Life Center Academy to a 1-0 victory over Atlantic Christian School in an intense, defensive-filled season-opener for both teams.
This was one of the first official high school sports events to return to New Jersey since the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the spring season.
Both teams were allowed to take the field Friday as neither are members of the NJSIAA, which governs the majority of high school sports in the state.
Atlantic Christian competes in the Tri-State Christian Athletic Conference. Life Center Academy plays an independent schedule.
Most NJSIAA members are scheduled to start by Oct. 2.
“It was really fun to come out here,” said Atlantic Christian first-year coach Andres Tortola, who noted that competing amid a pandemic was something he or his players may never do again.
“We are following protocol for everything, and it’s really a blessing to be able to play. A lot of people aren’t able to (play) right now because of the pandemic. I’m just excited about that. We are going to keep working hard and are excited for the rest of the season.”
Under clear and sunny skies, about 30 fans gathered to enjoy the game Friday.
Fans were not allowed on the bleachers between the two benches and had to watch from the other side of the field. Each group had to maintain social distance between markers in the grass.
Media members were allowed on the side with the players.
“It just feels great,” said Malachi Green, 17, of Galloway Township. “Being in the house that entire time and not being able to do anything, (then) being able to get active and come out here with my teammates, it’s just a blessing to get out and get the opportunity to play with team.”
Green has not played soccer since he was 6 years old. In recent years, he played just football and basketball. But the team needed a goalie, and he signed up.
In his debut, Green made 11 saves.
The Warriors had three scoring opportunities in the opening eight minutes. But Green stopped each shot like he has been doing it for years.
“The team came out with full energy knowing we were about to start this season,” Green said. “We all wanted to give 100% and go at it with the max.”
Atlantic Christian senior captain Joshua Jacoby waited months to get back on the field and compete with his coaches and teammates.
The standout defender took in the atmosphere Friday.
“It’s exciting to be out here,” said Jacoby, 17, of Mays Landing. “Not everyone around the county or the state is playing, so I’m happy to be out here. I’m not happy to lose, but 1-0 is a good game, and I’m just happy to play.
“We came out here with a plan. We played the way we wanted to play. Our defense played well. Offense played well and we had our chances. ... We are going to keep pushing forward and learn from this.”
The South Jersey Soccer Coaches Association Tournament was canceled Thursday due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be no state championships this fall.
Life Center coach Joe Vianna at least wanted to give his team a full season.
“That’s the benefit of having an independent schedule,” Vianna said. “I feel really bad for the kids the way this is all happening, especially the seniors. I feel bad, so it’s nice that we were able to find a loophole that worked for us.
“As long as we can get the players on the field and make them happy. We have taken the precautions asked of us. And so far so good.”
Atlantic Christian lost 4-0 to the Warriors last season.
Vianna praised the Cougars’ effort Friday.
“I’ll give a lot of credit to Atlantic Christian, especially that goalie (Green). We had a lot of shots on goal and couldn’t convert. He was fantastic.”
Tortola was pleased with the improvement his team showed against Life, which won the Penn-Jersey Athletic Association championship 12 times in the last 19 seasons.
Life is no longer in the PJAA.
The Cougars generated multiple opportunities, especially in the last 10 minutes. Tortola hopes his team can use that momentum the rest of the season.
“I think there is a lot of things we need to improve on,” he said. “But overall, to keep fighting until the end against one of the hardest teams for us, it’s a win for us.”
