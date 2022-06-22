 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atlantic Christian cheerleaders win national competition

Atlantic Christian School cheerleaders group photo

 The Atlantic Christian School cheerleaders won a national competition this month, its first such honor in the 51-year history of the Egg Harbor Township school.

 Provided

The Atlantic Christian School cheer team recently was named the national grand champion in The ONE Finals School Cheer Division, Junior High Intermediate Level.

The announcement was made June 4. It was the cheer team's first time earning such an honor in the 51-year history of the Egg Harbor Township school. Coach Morgan Gibson watched the announcement along with members of the team and parents.

"It was a whole new level of excitement, shock and surprise when we heard Atlantic Christian School's name announced as the winner," said Gibson, adding her thanks for assistant coaches Kelly Flynn and Michelle Wheeler for their help throughout the year. "Whether we had won or lost, I was so proud of every middle school and high school student who participated this year, and I can't wait for the next season to begin."

Judges chose grand champions in several divisions and levels in a virtual competition. Atlantic Christian's squad and four others in its division were judged on their performances at regional competitions. Atlantic City had won its division at an April 2-3 competition in Virginia Beach, Virginia. That victory sent Atlantic Christian to the virtual final round of competition.

The squad consisted of 26 members, all of whom will receive grand champion jackets: Ashlee Alford, Isabell Alford, Ava Barberio, Annalena DiMaio, Rebecca DiMaio, April Eaves, Gianna Flynn, Mackenzie Flynn, Makenzie Fresh, Kylie Jackson, Abby Kelley, Rielly Kisielewski, Ava Lombardi, Autumn Loo, Kiara Loo, Ja’Niyah Martin, Jadelyn Maurer, Lydia McCarthy, Tara McCorkle, Heather Milstead, Sophia Puglisi, Chelsie Richards, Haven Sanchez, Isabella Santos, Makayla Tomlinson and Anyae Welch.

The school also will receive a championship banner it plans to hang in its gym.

