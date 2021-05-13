'At least you're trying': O.C.'s Mike Rhodes taking shot put attempts with other arm: Must Win

When it comes to the shot put this spring, Mike Rhodes makes it sound matter-of-fact.
“I just have to flip everything I’ve ever learned,” the Ocean City High School senior said.
It’s even more complicated than that.
The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Rhodes injured his right shoulder last fall playing football, so he’s throwing the shot put left-handed. This is not a stunt to keep Rhodes involved for one last hurrah before his high school career ends. He threw 40 feet, 5 inches last week, a solid competitive distance. His best right-handed put as a sophomore in 2019 was 45-4.25. Rhodes says he’s not ambidextrous.
“I thought I would be throwing low 30s,” Rhodes said. “I’m a little surprised. My goal for this season was to hit 40-0. I thought I could do it.”
A football, basketball and track and field standout, Rhodes is one of Ocean City’s top athletes. He plans to continue his football career at NCAA Division II West Chester University in Pennsylvania.
Rhodes, 18, made 32 tackles and had three sacks to help the Red Raiders football team finish 6-2. But he partially tore his labrum at the end of the season. His shoulder would occasionally pop out of place.
The Ocean City resident underwent surgery after the season and missed basketball this winter.
It was hard for him to sit on the sidelines. He looked at the action on the court and knew his rebounding and defensive ability would have made a difference in some games.
“It was very upsetting not being able to play basketball,” he said. “I knew it was going to be a good season, and all the players on the team are very close friends. We’re a very tight-knit group of kids.”
Rhodes is still undergoing physical therapy to rehabilitate his shoulder, but he needed a competitive outlet. That’s why he picked up the shot put with his left hand.
“I needed something to do while I was in the middle of all my (physical therapy),” he said. “This was a perfect way for me to work out, and I enjoy doing it, and I get to help the younger kids on the team.”
The mechanics of the shot put are tough for athletes to master with their dominant hand. Rhodes’ ability to throw left-handed speaks to his overall athletic ability.
“He’s a gifted kid,” Ocean City football coach Kevin Smith said. “Just to try it, if you've ever seen someone throw with their opposite hand, they look ridiculous.”
Rhodes ability to throw left-handed also speaks to his resiliency and determination. Smith said nothing seems to phase Rhodes.
“He thinks about things. He’s introspective,” Smith said. “He’s got a pretty thick skin too. He’s not easily deterred. He’s a kid who tries to figure out a way to get to whatever his goal is. If he can’t do it right-handed, he’ll just do it left-handed.”
Rhodes’ fellow competitors don’t know Rhodes is throwing left-handed. The winning shot put at one of Ocean City’s first meets this spring was about 39-0. Rhodes couldn’t throw that yet.
“I was sitting there the whole time,” he said with a laugh. “I wanted to be like, ‘Hey, I’m throwing with my left. If I were throwing with my right, I’d be beating all of you.’”
Rhodes often smiles. He’s always had an adventurous spirit when it comes to sports. He struggled shooting free throws in basketball as a junior, so he began to shoot them under-handed. He heard some heckling from opposing fans but it never bothered him.
He espouses a philosophy all high school athletes should adapt.
“For me, how I see things you don’t know what you’re good at and you don’t know what you’re bad at unless you try it,” Rhodes said. “Who cares if people judge you for it. At least you’re trying.”
Michael McGarry’s Must Win column appears Fridays in The Press.
GALLERY: Ocean City vs. Mainland in football
spt_fboceancity
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
spt_fboceancity
spt_fboceancity
spt_fboceancity
spt_fboceancity
spt_fboceancity
spt_fboceancity
spt_fboceancity
spt_fboceancity
spt_fboceancity
spt_fboceancity
spt_fboceancity
spt_fboceancity
spt_fboceancity
spt_fboceancity
spt_fboceancity
spt_fboceancity
spt_fboceancity
spt_fboceancity
spt_fboceancity
spt_fboceancity
spt_fboceancity
spt_fboceancity
spt_fboceancity
spt_fboceancity
spt_fboceancity
spt_fboceancity
spt_fboceancity
spt_fboceancity
spt_fboceancity
spt_fboceancity
spt_fboceancity
spt_fboceancity
spt_fboceancity
spt_fboceancity
spt_fboceancity
spt_fboceancity
spt_fboceancity
spt_fboceancity
spt_fboceancity
spt_fboceancity
spt_fboceancity
spt_fboceancity
spt_fboceancity
spt_fboceancity
spt_fboceancity
spt_fboceancity
spt_fboceancity
spt_fboceancity
spt_fboceancity
spt_fboceancity
spt_fboceancity
spt_fboceancity
spt_fboceancity
spt_fboceancity
spt_fboceancity
spt_fboceancity
spt_fboceancity
spt_fboceancity
spt_fboceancity
spt_fboceancity
spt_fboceancity
spt_fboceancity
spt_fboceancity
spt_fboceancity
Contact Michael McGarry: 609-272-7209
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.