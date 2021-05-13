'At least you're trying': O.C.'s Mike Rhodes taking shot put attempts with other arm: Must Win

It was hard for him to sit on the sidelines. He looked at the action on the court and knew his rebounding and defensive ability would have made a difference in some games.

“It was very upsetting not being able to play basketball,” he said. “I knew it was going to be a good season, and all the players on the team are very close friends. We’re a very tight-knit group of kids.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Rhodes is still undergoing physical therapy to rehabilitate his shoulder, but he needed a competitive outlet. That’s why he picked up the shot put with his left hand.

“I needed something to do while I was in the middle of all my (physical therapy),” he said. “This was a perfect way for me to work out, and I enjoy doing it, and I get to help the younger kids on the team.”

The mechanics of the shot put are tough for athletes to master with their dominant hand. Rhodes’ ability to throw left-handed speaks to his overall athletic ability.

“He’s a gifted kid,” Ocean City football coach Kevin Smith said. “Just to try it, if you've ever seen someone throw with their opposite hand, they look ridiculous.”

Rhodes ability to throw left-handed also speaks to his resiliency and determination. Smith said nothing seems to phase Rhodes.