NORTH WILDWOOD - Darrick Kobierowski and Terry McGovern, both 46 years old, are still going strong.
The two Wildwood Crest lifeguards scored a wire-to-wire victory in the 45th annual Bud Tarbotton North Wildwood Beach Patrol Around The Island Row on Tuesday.
Kobierowski and McGovern led by more than 200 yards at the end at the 15th Avenue beach, finishing in 2 hours, 36 minutes, 55 seconds.
The two have won the 20-mile race around Wildwood together five times (also 2014-16 and 2018).
Longport's Mike McGrath and Sean Duffey were second in 2:39.04 in their third race around the island and first since 2017. The lifeguard alumni crew of Carl Smallwood Jr. (Margate) and B.J. Fox (Longport) finished third in 2:39.45, about 40 yards behind McGrath and Duffey.
"It always feels good to win it, like the first time," said Kobierowski, the bow. "We started rowing later this year, but then we hit the ground running. We hit all the bench marks that we wanted to hit. The Crest had four boats today, and we all pushed each other. That's a good recipe for success. A couple days ago, it was windy, and we train for that, but it turned out to be a beautiful day today."
McGovern didn't want to discuss it in detail but had COVID-19 virus in March and spent 12 days in the hospital.
"After I got out, I talked to Darrick, and he said, 'I got to get the oars back in your hands,' " McGovern said. "It feels great to win. We wanted to row our race, and it worked out."
McGovern's experience with COVID-19 this year brought out some inspiration.
"I want to dedicate the race to the police, the firefighters, the doctors and nurses, lifeguards and essential workers," McGovern said. "As lifeguards, we're trying to bring a little normalcy into people's lives here at the beach. I also want to dedicate it the a friend of mine, Marty Derer, a South Jersey high school basketball referee who died of COVID in March, and to Mark Gose, a North Wildwood Beach Patrol medic and retired Wildwood firefighter who died this year."
McGovern, the stern, also won the race in 2011-12 with Crest's Brendan Cunningham. Seven wins is one off the record of eight held by Max Bilkins, also of Wildwood Crest. Bilkins and Bick Murphy won the Around The Island Row a record six times. Bilkins and Murphy are both still on the patrol.
"We never discuss it when we're with them, but Max and Bick set the bar really high, both athletically and professionally," McGovern said. "Darrick and I just do the best we can and don't worry about that."
Second in the race was the best finish yet for McGrath and Duffey.
"You get better each time in this race," said Duffey, 37, the stern. "You learn to hydrate and stuff like that. It felt pretty good. We ended up on the rockpile (at the Cold Spring inlet at the bottom of Wildwood), but when we hit the ocean (the final 7 miles), we did well."
Smallwood and Fox improved on last year's fourth-place finish. Ventnor's Brett Hanson, who won last year with Doug Davis, finished fourth Tuesday with Atlantic City's Kyle Deroo in 2:40.25.
The race was one of the few lifeguard races of the year. A bigger crowd than usual came out to see the row.
"The race went well," said Bill Ciavarelli, a North Wildwood Beach Patrol Captain and the race director. "We took all the precautions, and the people came out to see it, the rowing community. We had a lot of former winners rowing and several novice rowers."
Former Sea Isle City lifeguard Kevin Larkin, 70, finished 11th out of 22 crews with Jim Gibbons, 57, an Upper Township alumnus. Larkin and Gibbons are regulars in the race.
"This is it, my last race," Larkin said. "I promised my wife, Lori. I can't do this anymore, but I'll still do some recreational rowing."
JIm Swift, 58, a Margate Beach Patrol alumnus, finished 13th with son Jim Swift IV, 18, a Margate guard.
Twins Amanda and Kristine Auble, of Margate, finished 18th in 3:04.55 in their first race over 6 miles. They were the only women in the race.
"We had to pace ourselves and take it (the stroke rate) lower," said Amanda Auble, 25. "We were watching the other boats. This was the only race of the year, so we had to do it."
Results
1. Wildwood Crest (Darrick Kobierowski-Terry McGovern) 2:36.55
2. Longport (Mike McGrath-Sean Duffey) 2:39.04
3. Margate alumnus-Longport alumnus (Carl Smallwood Jr.-B.J. Fox) 2:39.45
4. Ventnor-Atlantic City (Brett Hanson-Kyle Deroo) 2:40.25
5. Ventnor alumni (Tom Sher-Kevin Prendergast) 2:42.55
6. Wildwood Crest (Pat Bakey-Jake Klecko) 2:43.00
7. Wildwood (Steve McGuinn-Patrick Clemons) 2:44.15
8. Wildwood (Brandon Joyce-Joe Comas) 2:45.00
9. Wildwood (John Preston-Tom Kilian) 2:45.29
10. Wildwood Crest (Ron Ayres-John Steiger) 2:48.04
11. Sea Isle City alumnus-Upper Township alumnus (Kevin Larkin-Jim Gibbons) 2:49.20
12. North Wildwood (Pete Lees-Shaun Stamm) 2:50.30
13. Margate alumnus-Margate (Jim Swift-Jim Swift IV) 2:52.12
14. Wildwood Crest (Evan McClain-Mark Modzelewski) 2:52.40
15. Wildwood (Ed Schneider-Ben Melle) 2:53.37.
Bally's Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City
$100,000
Won on July 17 on Black and Gold
Borgata Hotel and Casino
$200,000
Won on July 23 on Double Double Bonus Poker
$50,480
Won on July 23 on CLEPTATRA
$87,191.22
Won on July 26 on Lightning Cash-Magic Pearl
Caesars Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City
$50,000
Won on July 5 on Black and Gold
$100,000
Won on July 18 on Ten Times Pay
Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City
$60,000
Won on July 30 on DBL Top Dollar
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
$50,000
Won on July 2 on Double Top Dollar
$73,132.67
Won on July 25 on Happy Lantern Lightning Link
$66,000
Won on July 27 on TOP Dollar
$144,086.53
Won on July 29 on Wheel of Fortune
Harrah's Resort Atlantic City
$62,500
Won on July 2 on Five Times Pay
$72,000
Won on July 7 on Triple Diamond
$123,055.80
Won on July 25 on 88 Fortune
Ocean Casino Resort
$53,530.07
Won on July 2 on Cash Link
$65,795.48
Won on July 22 on Double Bonus Poker
$54,808.88
Won on July 17 on Lightening Cash
$51,158.39
Won on July 17 on Raising Fortune
Tropicana Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City
$55,828.87
Won on July 5 on Lightning Link
$901,969.22
Won on July 13 on Monopoly 3RM
$55,713.50
Won on July 17 on Lightning Links
Resorts Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City
$50,000
Won on July 7 on IGT Top Dollar
$53,455.11
Won on July 16 on High Stakes
$100,000
Won on July 22 on Double Bonus Poker
Online betting
$172,164.45
Won on July 1 on Divine Fortune on goldennuggetcasino.com
$80,000
Won on July 1 on Game King Double Double Bonus Poker on Borgatacasino.com
$50,050
Won on July 2 on DaVinci Extreme on resortscasino.com
$80,000
Won on July 3 on Deepstack 8-Max on hardrockcasino.com
$52,383
Won on July 3 on WSOP Bracelet event on caesarscasino.com
$50,025
Won on July 4 on Jin Ji Bao Xi Endless Treasures on hardrockcasinos.com
$52,241.54
Won on July 4 on WSOP Bracelet event on caesarscasino.com
$59,952.15
Won on July 5 on WSOP Bracelet event on WSOP.com
$65,400
Won on July 6 on Roulette on draftkings.com
$58,500
Won on July 6 on Roulette on draftkings.com
$200,000
Won on July 6 on Jin Ji Bao Xi on caesarscasino.com
$161,286.44
Won on July 6 on WSOP Bracelet event on wsop.com
$75,002
Won on July 7 on Quick Hit Platinum on playsugarhouse.com
$75,024
Won on July 7 on NEO: Secrets of Stones on caesarscasino.com
$65,766.76
Won on July 7 on WSOP Bracelet on wsop.com
$103,397.65
Won on July 7 on Divine Fortune on playmgm.com
$80,000
Won on July 8 on Game King Double Double Bonus Poker on betfaircasino.com
$73,942.60
Won on July 9 on WSOP Bracelet event 8 on wsop.com
$98,602
Won on July 10 on Slingo Advanced on resortscasino.com
$50,125
Won on July 10 on Slingo: XXXtreme on resortscasino.com
$51,425
Won on July 10 on Turn Your Fortune Mobile on playsugarhouse.com
$116,379
Won on July 10 on WSOP Bracelet Event 9 on wsop.com
$58,482
Won on July 10 on WSOP Bracelet Event 9 pm wsop.com
$100,000
Won on July 10 on Slingo XXXtreme on playmgm.com
$80,000
Won on July 10 on Game King Double Double Bonus Poker on borgatacasino.com
$80,000
Won on July 11 on Game King Video Poker on resortscasino.com
$54,000
Won on July 11 on Roulette on draftkings.com
$172,361
Won on July 11 on WSOP Bracelet Event 10 on wsop.com
$74,290
Won on Loot'EnKhamun and the Dead Seaon on playmgm.com
$80,000
Won on Game King Video Poker on resortscasino.com
$57,071
Won on WSOP Bracelet Event 11 on wsop.com
$306,030
Won on July 12 on Loot'EnKhamun and the Dead Sea on playmgm.com
$300,000
Won on July 12 on Loot'EnKhamun and the Dead Sea on playmgm.com
$74,290
Won on July 12 on Loot'EnKhamun and the Dead Sea on playmgm.com
$97,500
Won on July 13 on Quick Hit Platinum on mohegansuncasino.com
$97,500
Won on July 13 on Quick Hit Platinum on mohegansuncasino.com
$50,400
Won on July 13 on Roulette on draftkings.com
$50,750
Won on July 13 on Fortune Coin 94 on goldennuggetcasino.com
$159,563.11
Won on July 13 on WSOP Bracelet Event 12 on wsop.com
$72,409.54
Won on July 13 on WSOP Bracelet Event 12 on wsop.com
$77,407.85
Won on July 14 on WSOP Bracelet Event 13 on wsop.com
$65,050
Won on July 14 on Divine Fortune on pokerstarsnj.com
$63,187.50
Won on July 14 on LBG: Lightning Horseman on mohegansuncasino.com
$62,373
Won on July 14 on Divine Fortune on hardrockcasino.com
$108,017
Won on July 14 on 88 Fortunes Megaway on betfaircasino.com
$56,599
Won on July 14 on WSOP Bracelet Event 14 on wsop.com
$56,366
Won on July 15 on 88 Fortune on playsugarhouse.com
$51,025
Won July 15 on urn Fortune Mobile on playsugarhouse.com
$352,985.34
Won on July 15 on WSOP Bracelet Event 14 on wsop.com
$219,089
Won on July 15 on WSOP Bracelet on wsop.com
$162,250
Won on July 15 on Divine Fortune on caesarscasino.com
$148,974.59
Won on July 15 on WSOP Bracelet Event 14 on wsop.com
$103,136
Won on July 16 on WSOP Bracelet Event 14 on wsop.com
$52,193
Won on July 15 on OC #59 on wsop.com
$72,026
Won July 16 on 88 Fortunes Megaways on playsugarhouse.com
$77,840
Won on July 16 on MGM Grand Millions on playmgm.com
$55,063
Won on July 16 on The Big One on playmgm.com
$50,310
Won on July 17 on MGM Grand Millions on playmgm.com
$76,327.86
Won on July 18 on WSOP Bracelet Event 17 on wsop.com
$78,856.36
Won on July 19 on WSOP Bracelet Event 19 on wsop.com
$56,259
Won on July 19 on WSOP Bracelet Event 18 on wsop.com
$58,251
Won on July 20 on Slingo Advance on resortscasino.com
$57,320
Won on July 20 on BerryBurst Max on goldennuggetcasino.com
$133,856.82
Won on July 20 on WSOP Bracelet Event 19 on wsop.com
$60,744.06
Won on July 20 on WSOP Bracelet Event 19 on wsop.com
$226,652.77
Won on Julr 21 on Divine Fortune Touch on betfaircasino.com
$140,741.74
Won on July 21 on Mercy of God on goldennuggetcasino.com
$51,200
Won on July 21 on LootEnKhamun on playmgm.com
$52,937.50
Won on July 22 on Ozzy Osbourne on hardrockcasino.com
$131,937
Won on July 22 on 88 Fortune Megaways on goldennuggetcasino.com
$114,424
Won on July 22 on Bonanza-Megaways on goldennuggetcasino.com
$109,760
Won on July 23 on Soldiers of Rome on betfaircasino.com
$100,000
Won on July 23 on Jin Ji Bao XI Endless Treasure on betfaircasino.com
$120,082.95
Won on July 23 on WSOP Bracelet Event 22 on wsop.com
$80,000
Won on July 23 on Game King Double Double Bonus Poker on borgatacasino.com
$50,180
Won on July 24 on Capitals Gains on playsugarhousecasino.com
$95,475.96
Won on July 24 on WSOP Bracelet Event 23 on wsop.com
$52,126
Won on July 26 on 88 Fortunes Megaways on betfaircasino.com
$92,223.22
Won on July 26 on WSOP Bracelet Event 25 on wsop.com
$164,493.99
Won on July 27 on WSOP Bracelet Event 26 on wsop.com
$61,536.55
Won on July 27 on OC #113 on wsop.com
$3,266,476.20
Won on July 27 on The Big One Colossal Cash on playmgm.com
$113,211.42
Won on July 27 on Divine Fortune on borgatacasino.com
$216,130
Won on July 28 on 88 Fortunes on nj.unibet.com
$59,970
Won on July 28 Casino Blackjack on betfaircasino.com
$59,970
Won on July 28 Casino Blackjack on betfaircasino.com
$68,400
Won on July 28 on Triple Red Hot 7's on borgatacasino.com
$132,652.45
Won on July 29 on Mercy of the Gods on borgatacasino.com
$78,651/68
Won on July 30 on Pillars of Asgard on hardrockcasino.com
$305,433.36
Won on July 30 on WSOP Bracelet Event 29 on wsop.com
$189,192.69
Won on July 30 on WSOP Bracelet Event 29 on wsop.com
$130,291.74
Won on July 30 on WSOP Bracelet Event 29 on wsop.com
$91,260.99
Won on July 30 on WSOP Bracelet Event 29 on wsop.com
$196,293.04
Won July 31 on Divine Fortune on goldennuggetcasino.com
$64,411
Won on July 31 on WSOP Bracelet Event 30 on wsop.com
