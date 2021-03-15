As spring nears, more reports coming in of keeper-sized striper

A chilling morning Monday slowed local fishing with spring less than a week away.
It sounds like it a great weekend with a few more reports of keeper striped bass and continued quality and quantities of white perch.
Dave Showell weighed, measured and photographed three keepers in the first days of the striped bass season that opened March 1.
Matt Walker put striper No. 3 on the scales. It was caught from the bank of the Mullica River on March 10. David Dalton had keeper No. 2 March 9. That one came from the Great Egg Harbor River.
Both made the 28-inch keeper minimumand were in the 7-pound class.
Myles Bosley opened the striped bass season with a 301/2-inch catch.
They were winners in Dave’s season-opening contest.
Cliff Higbee reported from Higbee’s Bait and Tackle at Fortescue that he has certified two keepers. The first one was caught by Vuth Choub, of Philadelphia, and measured 281/2 inches.
Dan Spitzer said Monday afternoon from Bucktails Outfitters in Mays Landing that white perch and striped bass are spreading out in the Great Egg Harbor River. He said one fisher reported catching 20 short striper. Spitzer also said he has had reports of keeper-sized striper.
He predicted white perch will soon be off the popular bulkhead at Mays Landing.
Mary Anne Shutz said from Chestnut Neck Boat Yard on the Mullica River that she heard of a keeper that was caught at what she described as well upriver before Chestnut Neck opened for the season Monday.
All correspondents said there are a lot of undersized striper cruising the local bays, rivers and streams. Bloodworm is the main bait. Reminder: We are required to employ in-line circle hooks while using natural baits such as bloodworm, clam and bunker for striped bass.
White perch are ruling the backwaters. One-pound-plus fish are not uncommon. They like grass shrimp in addition to bloodworm pieces. They also chase minnows.
Higbee said he got a supply of bunker from a local netter in Delaware Bay, and Showell said he sees bunker when he is guiding his fishing safaris out of Absecon Bay Sportsman's Center.
Noel Feliciano provided a neat story about bunker from One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City. He said one of his fishers reported catching bunker with a Sabiki rig right in Absecon Inlet on Sunday.
He posts videos online, and one of his latest showed a seal dining on an adult bunker.
Howard Sefton chimed in from Capt. Howard’s Bait and Tackle in Egg Harbor City that one of his regulars reported catching a dozen short striper off Hay Road, one of the popular and accessible spots off the Mullica.
Follow Shep at
ShepOnFishing
Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print.
Contact Mike Shepherd:
609-350-0388
