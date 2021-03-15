As spring nears, more reports coming in of keeper-sized striper

He predicted white perch will soon be off the popular bulkhead at Mays Landing.

Mary Anne Shutz said from Chestnut Neck Boat Yard on the Mullica River that she heard of a keeper that was caught at what she described as well upriver before Chestnut Neck opened for the season Monday.

All correspondents said there are a lot of undersized striper cruising the local bays, rivers and streams. Bloodworm is the main bait. Reminder: We are required to employ in-line circle hooks while using natural baits such as bloodworm, clam and bunker for striped bass.

White perch are ruling the backwaters. One-pound-plus fish are not uncommon. They like grass shrimp in addition to bloodworm pieces. They also chase minnows.

Higbee said he got a supply of bunker from a local netter in Delaware Bay, and Showell said he sees bunker when he is guiding his fishing safaris out of Absecon Bay Sportsman's Center.

Noel Feliciano provided a neat story about bunker from One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City. He said one of his fishers reported catching bunker with a Sabiki rig right in Absecon Inlet on Sunday.

He posts videos online, and one of his latest showed a seal dining on an adult bunker.