A's outfielder Ramón Laureano suspended 80 games for PEDs: Briefs

Oakland Athletics center fielder Ramón Laureano was suspended for 80 games without pay by the commissioner's office Friday after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.
The commissioner’s office said Laureano tested positive for Nandrolone in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. The suspension is effective immediately.
“I would never knowingly ingest any banned substance and put the game that I’ve loved all my life at risk. When I found out that I tested positive for Nandrolone, I was shocked," Laureano said in a statement released by the players’ union.
The 27-year-old Laureano, from the Dominican Republic, is hitting .246 with 14 homers and 39 RBIs in 88 games this season. Laureano has regularly made highlight-reel throws from center field to save runs.
English holds lead in Memphis: Harris English shot a 5-under 65 at TPC Southwind to hold onto the lead in the FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis, Tennessee.
English withstood strong challenges from Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer to hold the top spot at 13-under 127.
Smith had a 62 that required only 18 putts, tying a PGA Tour record for fewest putts in a round. Ancer shot a bogey-free 62, his tour-leading 14th bogey-free round of the season. They were two strokes back.
English opened the World Golf Championships event Thursday with a 62 to match his lowest PGA Tour score.
Curry gets $215 million extension: Stephen Curry finalized his $215 million, four-year contract extension as the Golden State Warriors began building the roster around the longtime face of the franchise at the start of free agency.
This marks the second $200 million-plus contract of Curry's decorated career that includes three championships. He will earn $48 million for the 2022-23 season, then $51.9 million in ’23-’24, $55.7 million in ’24-’25 and $59.6 million in the final year of the deal.
Earlier in the day, Golden State signed free agent forward Nemanja Bjelica to a one-year contract that will pay him the league minimum and added free agent forward Otto Porter Jr., also on a veteran minimum contract for next season worth $2,389,641.
Bjelica, the veteran big man from Serbia whose name is pronounced NEH-mahn-yah Bee-a-LITZ-ah, is set to earn $2,089,448 given his six years of NBA experience.
Durant staying in Brooklyn: Kevin Durant announced an agreement to sign a four-year, $198 million max contract extension with the Nets on Friday, the New York Daily News reported.
He will decline the 2022-23 player option for his current contract and instead add four additional years onto his deal.
That means barring a trade request, Durant, who is 32 going on 33 years old, will likely retire a Net, the Daily News reported. If James Harden and Kyrie Irving follow suit, the Nets have a chance to become a dynasty and compete for championships for each of the next five seasons.
Cavs re-sign Allen: The Cavs signed Jarrett Allen to a five-year, $100 million contract, securing the 23-year-old center as one of their foundational players.
Allen, who came over from Brooklyn in a midseason deal, was a restricted free agent before coming to terms with Cleveland earlier this week.
Allen posted career highs in points (12.8) and rebounds (10.0) in 63 games — 45 starts — for the Nets and Cavs last season. He finished among the league leaders in field-goal percentage and blocks and impressed Cleveland's coaches with his toughness at the rim.
Allen is part of a promising core of young players with the Cavs. The team is particularly excited about the potential of playing him alongside Evan Mobley, the former USC big man taken third overall in the NBA draft by Cleveland.
— Associated Press
