Around The Island Swim announces event guest who competed in first race

The organizing committee for the second annual Jim Whelan Open Water Festival and the 55th Around the Island Swim announced Wednesday that Hall of Fame marathon open water swimmer Marilyn Bell DiLascio will be a special guest for the event.
Bell DiLascio will be the official starter for the opener water marathon set to take place Aug.1.
In September 1954, she set a world record for being the first person to swim across Lake Ontario. She began her marathon swimming career just a few months earlier in Atlantic City when she competed in the first ever Around The Island Swim. She was the first female to complete the A.C. course as a 16-year-old.
The organization says Bell DiLascio's ties to the event go deeper, as she met her future husband, Joseph "Chip" DiLascio, at the 1954 event. Chip DiLascio was working as an Atlantic City Beach Patrol lifeguard whom she encountered while training for the race.
Bell DiLascio, originally from Toronto, has been inducted to the Canada Sports Hall of Fame, Ontario Aquatic Hall of Fame, International Marathon Swimming Hall Of Fame and the International Swimming Hall of Fame. She continues to mentor and encourage open water swimmers from around the world, always emphasizing the importance of safe swimming practice for the swimmers and their support teams, the organization said.
“I’m thrilled that the organizers of the Jim Whelan Open Water Festival have invited me to be a part of the Around The Island Swim again,” DiLascio said in a release by the organization. “This race holds a special place in my heart and it’s a wonderful thing to see it still going strong 67 years after I swam it.”
The Around The Island Swim is a 22.75-mile open water marathon that circumnavigates Absecon Island.
The race, which previously last ran in 2006, was resurrected in 2019 as part of the Jim Whelan Open Water Festival, named after the late Atlantic City May, New Jersey State Senator and advocate for swimming and water safety. All proceeds from the festival benefit Green Whales, a non-profit supporting various children's swimming programs in Atlantic County. There was no race in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
