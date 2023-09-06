AVALON — Richard Livornese was preparing for his lacrosse season at Stevens Institute of Technology in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic canceled that campaign.

The Flemington, Hunterdon County, resident found something else to do.

Livornese’s father played pickleball, so he decided to try it. Livornese quickly fell in love with the sport and now plays at the professional level.

Livornese was one of the 450-plus professional and amateur athletes registered to compete in the Association of Pickleball Players Sunmed New Jersey Open, a five-day tournament that opened Wednesday at Avalon’s 17 pickleball courts at Grace O’Brien Park on Eighth Street and Dune Drive.

The event, which ends Sunday, is the 11th of 15 stops on the 2023 APP Tour.

“It’s cool for me,” Livornese said. “This is only two hours from me, so it’s really awesome to have a tournament in my home state. That is a cool experience.”

The tournament features more than 100 pro and amateur divisions, including pro men’s and women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles. Amateur men’s and women’s singles and doubles and mixed doubles divisions will also be played.

Only amateur doubles started Wednesday.

Each category will have multiple age and skill-level divisions. The age ranges are 10 to 34, 35 and above, 50 to 59 and 60 and above. Cash prizes will be awarded for the top three pro teams and individuals.

Livornese will compete in men’s pro singles, doubles and mixed doubles.

“It’s so cool,” Livornese said about pickleball. “For me, it’s such an experience. The social experience of the sport is so fun. You get to come out and have a good, fun time playing it. I’m privileged to get to do this all the time. I’m just happy I get to keep playing all the time.”

A growing sport

Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in the country over the last few years.

Avalon is one of the many local shore towns that have pickleball courts, along with Brigantine, Ventnor and Margate. Egg Harbor Township also has courts, according to pickleheads.com, a site that promotes the sport.

But pickleball has been around longer than its recent popularity growth.

William Sobek, 19, has been playing pickleball for 14 years. The Key West, Florida, resident is one of the professional athletes on tour who plays in singles, doubles and mixed doubles. He got into the sport with his father.

“It’s amazing to see the popularity and growth of it,” Sobek said. “I have a little bit of experience coming from where barely anybody knew what pickleball was, and people made fun of the name and etcetera. Right now, you have different names of celebrities and different countries playing the sport. So, it’s not just nationwide, it’s worldwide.”

The event will have 30-plus volunteers each day. Lynn Miller, who has a home in Avalon, is one of them. She has been playing the sport for two years and comes to the Avalon courts almost every day.

Avalon recently added six more courts.

“I wanted to give back to a sport that has given a lot to me. It brings me a lot of joy to play,” Miller said. “The social component is huge. I met so many wonderful people of all ages. I just wanted to give back because the sport makes me very happy.”

Pickleball is easy to learn and can be played at any age, which is one reason the sport is so attractive and growing in popularity, Miller said. Another is the social aspect because the community is so great.

“It grows your social life,” Miller said.

Livornese and Sobek agree.

“It’s a very welcoming atmosphere. It’s definitely a family sport, and that is the biggest thing,” he said.” I got to play with my parents and grandparents. It’s not like other sports where it’s grueling or where you have to be really physically out there to play. It’s pretty much accessible to anyone. And the people you connect with or play with all the time, you become like a pickleball family.”

Added Livornese, “Growing up I played football and lacrosse, and now I get to keep competing at a professional level, which everyone kind of dreams about.”

Small town, big-time fun

The APP tour has made stops in some of the nation’s biggest cities, such as Chicago, New York, Cincinnati, Sacramento and Philadelphia. Normally, these events are held just outside those cities, but are still close to the bigger markets.

Avalon is just a small beach town in Cape May County.

“Usually we get to see very pretty places, so this is right up there,” Livornese said.

Annemarie McCartney, 58, vacations in Ocean City and sometimes plays the sport in Avalon, having competed in other pickleball events in the town. The Voorhees, Camden County, resident said Avalon was a great spot for the APP Tour.

McCartney, who played NCAA Division I field hockey at the University of North Carolina, has been playing pickleball for five years and loves the competitiveness of it. She is playing in the amateur doubles this week.

“This is a great facility,” McCartney said. “We love these facilities here. It’s great how much it boomed. All these towns down by the beach need more courts. It’s such a fun, social, competitive and nice sport. You meet a lot of great people. This is so much fun.”

Temperatures were in the mid-90s Wednesday, but that did not stop the fun.

“It’s really hot outside, but it reminds me of being back home,” Sobek said. “In Key West, it’s humid and hot outside. So let’s see how it goes. I’ll have a blast. I can’t wait to hit the courts again this week.”

Tickets per day are $15. Bleachers were finished being built Wednesday. The pros and the rest of the divisions will begin Thursday. The championships for the pro divisions will be Sunday.

The event will air on CBS Sports Network at 8 p.m. Monday.

“I love the atmosphere,” Miller said. “I’m thrilled we can accommodate all the pickleball players down here and that (Avalon) allowed us to get all these new courts.”