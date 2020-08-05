PHILADELPHIA – Baseball umpire Angel Hernandez would rather be anywhere than in Philadelphia, according to New York Yankees third base coach Phil Nevin.
Just about the only benefit of having no fans in the stands is the ability to hear what players are saying.
Nowhere was that more apparent than in the first game of the Wednesday’s doubleheader between the Phillies and the Yankees. Philadelphia won 11-7.
New York was upset with home plate umpire Hernandez’s strike zone. The Yankees could be heard complaining from the press box with some colorful language.
New York third base coach and former big leaguer Nevin was particular perturbed.
The situation escalated in the seventh inning when New York hitter Mike Ford struck out looking.
Hernandez ejected Nevin from the game. Nevin came out of the dugout and could be heard saying at Hernandez, “We all know you don’t want to be here.”
Nevin then left the field peacefully escorted by New York manager Aaron Boone.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.