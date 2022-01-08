Analysis: Alabama confident it can beat Georgia in rematch

Then the Tide clamped down on Cincinnati 27-6 in the Cotton Bowl. In that CFP semifinal, Young yielded the starring role. The sophomore passed for 181 yards while Robinson's 204 rushing yards paved the way for the offense.

An injury to wide receiver John Metchie III after nearly reaching 100 yards in the first half changed the offensive dynamics.

But freshman Ja'Corey Brooks and other receivers have shown flashes that could help them complement All-America receiver Jameson Williams in the rematch with Georgia along with veteran Slade Bolden. Tight ends Jahleel Billingsley and Cameron Latu are capable of making plays, too.

The Bulldogs, like most teams, had scant success containing Williams in the SEC title game. O'Brien and his offensive coaches have found ways to keep getting him the ball, often downfield.

Alabama's offensive line will play a significant role in the outcome. The unit has been strong since giving up seven sacks against Auburn. And it will have to be against Georgia's defensive front led by Jordan Davis.

Defensively, Alabama will be looking to slow down Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers, who had 10 catches in Atlanta, and contain Georgia's running game.