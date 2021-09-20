Showboat to host 15 amateur boxing bouts in free event Friday

The Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City will host 15 bouts of championship amateur boxing, featuring Justin Figueroa, an A.C. native, on Friday.
Weigh-ins for the free event, dubbed the Showboat Showcase Championship, will begin at 4:30 p.m., with the first bout starting at 7:30.
Figueroa, a former football player and wrestler at Holy Spirit High School, will fight Nijay Brown of Baltimore. The 22-year-old Figueroa has been competing as a boxer since he was about 11, and boxing is reportedly his favorite sport. He competes in the USA Amateur Boxing circuit.
"I want to bring boxing back to Atlantic City and represent and be an inspiration for my hometown," said Figueroa in a Showboat news release from Monday. "I hope to continue to gain experience and turn pro soon."
The Showcase is being brought to Showboat by Jacklyn Atkins, a New Jersey native.
”Coach Jackie" is an accomplished athlete who is a member of the New Jersey Track and Field Hall of Fame. A graduate of North Carolina State University, Atkins founded the New Jersey Give a Kid a Dream Program, which uses the focus and discipline of boxing to engage youth while supporting them with the challenges they face today.
Amateur boxing is part of the National Association of USA Boxing and features future contenders for the Olympics as they engage in three rounds of action with fast, quick, clean hits. USA Boxing's goal is to develop Olympians and future professional boxers.
"These boxers are getting experience to qualify for the Olympics," said Atkins in the release. "Others will turn pro. This is where pros come from: They have a stellar career as amateurs before turning pro."
Showboat will show its commitment to the health and wellness of Atlantic City this fall by offering a competitive boxing training program and a boxing fitness training program.
