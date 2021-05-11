10-year-old BMX rider has raised thousands for leukemia research

Ryland remembers going to fundraising events and always wanted to be a part of it. When he saw that EHT BMX participated in the Race For Life, he jumped at the chance to help out.

“When I saw my dad doing it, I wanted to follow in his footsteps,” Ryland said. “I think that’s what really got me into trying to do it. I said when I grew up I wanted to do that.”

Ryland is a fifth grade student at Upper Township Elementary School. He knows better than anyone that people of all ages can make a big difference. So what advice would he give to a young person trying to get involved?

“If you want to do something, you just have to put your mind to it,” he said. “Don’t stop working and you can reach it no matter what. You just have to put your mind to it and keep working at it every day.”

The top fundraiser in the country gets a prize package that includes a travel stipend, free hotel stay and entry to USA BMX Grand Nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma, from Nov. 26-28 as well as entry fees to a USA BMX race and a new BMX bike.

