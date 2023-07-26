The 53rd Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships are set for 6:15 p.m. Friday at the Lincoln Avenue Beach in Wildwood.

The Hoffman Memorials, the first leg of the “Big Three” races in the South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association season, will be the first event this summer in which all 15 South Jersey patrols are invited. The others are the Margate Beach Patrol World War II Memorial Lifeguard Races on Aug. 4 and the South Jersey Lifeguard Championships on Aug. 11. Both will be held in Margate.

The Hoffmans will consist of eight races — the doubles row, the women’s rescue board race, the men’s swim, the men’s 1-mile beach run, the women’s 1-mile beach run, the men’s rescue board race, the women’s swim and singles row. The two runs are held at the same time.

Avalon won the 2022 Dutch Hoffman title.

“It’s exciting to have all 15 beach patrols together for the first time this season, and it’s exciting to have eight events that showcase both the men and women lifeguards of South Jersey,” Wildwood Beach Patrol Chief Steve Stocks said Tuesday.

This summer already has seen a lot of great competition. In Cape May County, Avalon and Sea Isle City have been doing very well. In Atlantic County, traditional powers Longport and Margate are always strong.

The doubles row will be “close and exciting,” Stocks said.

The Hoffmans are unique because, with the women’s events, scoring is more spread out, Stocks said. Having two swims, two rescue board races and two 1-mile beach runs can be advantages for some patrols, he added.

“If you have a strong rowing program but your paddling program is not as good or your 1-mile runner doesn’t score, (having eight events) makes scoring a little bit more unpredictable than just having a doubles, singles and a swim (the only events in the Margate Memorials and South Jersey championship),” Stocks said.

Last summer, the Margate Memorials and South Jersey championships were filmed and eventually shown on NBC Sports Philadelphia in the fall. This summer, the Hoffmans will be added to the televised South Jersey Lifeguard Racing Series.

The Hoffmans, as well as the other races in the “Big Three,” also will be live-streamed on Five Tribes Production’s YouTube channel and carried on 97.3 ESPN with Billy Schweim.

The event honors the late Hoffman, a former Wildwood Beach Patrol captain.

“It has kind of evolved in the past couple of years up to this season where the Cape May County beach patrols kind of compete on the south end and Atlantic County on the north end,” said Stocks, adding patrols anticipate when they all compete together to see who has the top doubles, singles and swim finishers.

Up to two years ago, almost all the SJLA patrols competed together for the first time of the summer at the Atlantic City Lifeguard Classic. That distinction went to the Hoffmans in 2021 as the Classic and the David J. Kerr Jr. Memorials in Avalon were held on the same day, splitting up the patrols.

That was the case again this summer as both events were held July 21.

“But here we are,” Stocks said. “We are all going to get together.”