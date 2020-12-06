Alex Morgan scores her first goal for Tottenham: Briefs

Alex Morgan scored her first goal for Tottenham in a 3-1 victory over Brighton on Sunday as the London club won its first match of the Women’s Super League season.
The American World Cup winner, who made her Tottenham debut last month after giving birth in May, scored her team’s third goal from a penalty in the 84th minute.
Morgan is among a group of American players to have moved to English soccer for this season, with Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis at Manchester City, and Tobin Heath and Christen Press at Manchester United.
London club dismayed after fans jeer as players take a knee: London soccer club Millwall said it was “dismayed and saddened” after its fans jeered as players took a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
After issuing no statement in the wake of Saturday’s game against Derby, Millwall stopped short Sunday of directly condemning its own supporters, or mentioning what specifically happened. It was the team’s first game with fans since February due to the pandemic.
“Millwall Football Club was dismayed and saddened by events which marred Saturday’s game against Derby County at The Den,” the League Championship club said.
Millwall said it wants to use Saturday’s incident as a “catalyst for more rapid solutions.”
Football
South Alabama fires coach: South Alabama fired football coach Steve Campbell one day after a shutout loss to rival Troy.
Jaguars athletic director Joel Erdmann announced the decision Sunday.
Campbell went 9-26 in three seasons at South Alabama. The Jaguars ended the season with a 4-7 record, capped by Saturday’s 29-0 home loss to Troy. They finished 3-5 in Sun Belt Conference games.
Golf
Norway’s Hovland wins PGA tourney in Mexico: Viktor Hovland of Norway holed a 12-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole Sunday for a 6-under 65 and a one-shot victory in the Mayakoba Golf Classic, his second PGA Tour victory this year, in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico.
It was the first time since the Mayakoba Classic began in 2007 that it was won with a birdie putt on the final hole. For the 23-year-old Hovland, it’s old hat. He made a 30-foot birdie putt on the last hole to win the Puerto Rico Open in February.
Sanford wins LPGA event near her Texas home: Angela Stanford won her home LPGA Tour event in front of her parents, closing with a 4-under 67 for a two-stroke victory Sunday in the Volunteers of America Classic.
The 43-year-old former TCU star from Fort Worth won her seventh LPGA Tour title and first since th e major Evian Championship in 2018. She finished at 7-under 277 at Old American Golf Club in the event that started in bone-chilling cold Thursday.
Auto racing
Mick Schumacher clinches F2 title ahead of move into F1: Mick Schumacher celebrated his impending move into Formula One by clinching the F2 title Sunday in Sakhir, Bahrain.
The 21-year-old German driver is the son of F1 great Michael Schumacher, who won seven F1 titles and 91 races in a glittering career.
His first race in F1 will be with the U.S.-owned Haas team next year.
— Associated Press
