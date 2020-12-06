Alex Morgan scores her first goal for Tottenham: Briefs

Alex Morgan scored her first goal for Tottenham in a 3-1 victory over Brighton on Sunday as the London club won its first match of the Women’s Super League season.

The American World Cup winner, who made her Tottenham debut last month after giving birth in May, scored her team’s third goal from a penalty in the 84th minute.

Morgan is among a group of American players to have moved to English soccer for this season, with Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis at Manchester City, and Tobin Heath and Christen Press at Manchester United.

London club dismayed after fans jeer as players take a knee: London soccer club Millwall said it was “dismayed and saddened” after its fans jeered as players took a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

After issuing no statement in the wake of Saturday’s game against Derby, Millwall stopped short Sunday of directly condemning its own supporters, or mentioning what specifically happened. It was the team’s first game with fans since February due to the pandemic.

“Millwall Football Club was dismayed and saddened by events which marred Saturday’s game against Derby County at The Den,” the League Championship club said.