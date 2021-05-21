Alec Bohm makes two more errors; Phillies drop third straight

PHILADELPHIA – The Phillies face a dilemma.
Alec Bohm has plenty of potential as a hitter.
But as a third baseman, not so much.
Bohm committed two throwing errors in an 11-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox before 15,279 fans at Citizens Bank Park on Friday night. The Phillies (22-23) have lost three in a row and five of their last six games. Poor defense is a big reason for their downward spiral.
"I believe we're better than what we've been playing," Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. "We work (on defense) every day. It's frustrating for everyone involved."
Bohm has committed seven errors this season. There have been countless other plays that he has not made.
His first throwing error Friday was the more costly of his two miscues. It came in the top of the fifth Friday with the Red Sox up 3-2 and runners on first and second.
Xander Bogaerts lined a two-out single to left field. Bohm cut off the throw from outfielder Andrew McCutchen. That was his first mistake. If he let it go, there was a chance Red Sox runner Alex Verdugo would have been out at the plate.
"I think there is a play at the plate," Girardi said. "It's something we will take care of."
Once he caught the ball, Bohm faced a decision. He still could have tried to throw Verdugo at the plate. But instead, Bohm noticed Red Sox runner J.D. Martinez making a wide turn at second base.
Bohm threw behind Martinez. A decent throw and Martinez was an easy out to end the inning.
But Bohm threw wide. The ball deflected off the glove of second baseman Jean Segura and rolled in short center field. Martinez scored to make it 5-2 Boston. The fans booed.
Unfortunately for Bohm, the play epitomized his recent play.
Bohm impressed last season as a rookie with slash line of .338/.400/.481.
But in addition to his fielding woes, he’s also struggling at the plate this season. He went 2 for 4 Friday and raised his average to .225. But with the Phillies down five runs in the bottom of the eighth, he struck out swinging with one out and two runners on.
"I think there's frustration in the young man," Girardi said, "probably on both sides of the baseball. He works his butt off, but sometimes things snowball before they get better. We have to get him out of it."
Bohm, 24, is one of the Phillies top young players. He needs to be in the lineup but where?
There is no designated hitter in the National League this season. Bohm could play first base but that’s where Rhys Hoskins, himself a defensive liability, plays.
Do the Phillies keep trotting Bohm out to third base, hope he improves and hold their breath every time a ball is hit in his direction?
Or do they find alternate solution.
To be fair, there is no replacement for Bohm readily apparent.
And if he hits like he did last year, a few of his errors will become more palatable.
But now there doesn't appear to be a winning option for the Phillies and Bohm.
Girardi was asked if it was possible to give Bohm a few days off to clear his head.
"We will continue to look for ways to get him going on both sides of the baseball," Girardi said.
