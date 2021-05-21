Alec Bohm makes two more errors; Phillies drop third straight

PHILADELPHIA – The Phillies face a dilemma.

Alec Bohm has plenty of potential as a hitter.

But as a third baseman, not so much.

Bohm committed two throwing errors in an 11-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox before 15,279 fans at Citizens Bank Park on Friday night. The Phillies (22-23) have lost three in a row and five of their last six games. Poor defense is a big reason for their downward spiral.

"I believe we're better than what we've been playing," Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. "We work (on defense) every day. It's frustrating for everyone involved."

Bohm has committed seven errors this season. There have been countless other plays that he has not made.

His first throwing error Friday was the more costly of his two miscues. It came in the top of the fifth Friday with the Red Sox up 3-2 and runners on first and second.

Xander Bogaerts lined a two-out single to left field. Bohm cut off the throw from outfielder Andrew McCutchen. That was his first mistake. If he let it go, there was a chance Red Sox runner Alex Verdugo would have been out at the plate.

"I think there is a play at the plate," Girardi said. "It's something we will take care of."