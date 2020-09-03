PHILADELPHIA – After a gut-wrenching loss to the Atlanta Braves on Aug. 22, Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper said Philadelphia needed to win nine of its next 10 games.
Ask and you shall receive.
Alec Bohm knocked in the winning run with a shallow sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning as the Phillies swept a four-game series from the Washington Nationals with a 6-5 win at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday afternoon. The Phillies (18-15) - just as Harper requested - have won nine of 10 since the loss in Atlanta.
“I heard someone say Bryce is a prophet,” manager Joe Girardi said. “I’m going to go to him and see what I should do next.”
Bohm, who went 3 for 4, came to the plate with the bases loaded and one out in the 10th. He hit the first pitch he saw – an 89.9 mph fastball from Nationals reliever Sean Doolittle. The ball traveled 277 feet to center field. Bohm slammed his bat on the ground in frustration, apparently thinking it wasn't deep enough to score the run.
J.T. Realmuto, who was on third, tagged up. He started running as soon as the ball landed in the glove of Nationals center fielder Victor Robles. Realmuto appeared to take Robles by surprise. The throw home wasn’t even close.
The game's other key figure for the Phillies was reliever Blake Parker. In this COVID-19 altered season, each team begins extra innings with a runner in second base.
In the top of the 10th, Parker struck out Trea Turner and Asdrubal Cabrera. With the bases loaded, Parker got Brock Holt to ground out to first base for the final out.
The 6-5 defeat in Atlanta on Aug. 22 could have defined the Phillies season. The loss was disappointing because the Phillies squandered a lead, something they did multiple times during that losing streak. It was Philadelphia’s fifth straight defeat and left them with a 9-14 record and on the outskirts of the playoff race.
Now, that loss might still define the season but in a positive way.
Harper said he wasn’t just trying to fire the Phillies up by saying they needed to win nine-of-10 after that loss.
“You guys know me as a person,” Harper said. “I’m pretty truthful with everything I say. As a team, I think we’ve gone out there and plated to the best of our ability. We can still get better. I think that’s the beautiful thing about this game. I’m very excited, very happy about where we are.”
The Phillies are 2.5 games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves (22-14) in the National League East. Philadelphia will begin a four-game series in New York against the Mets on Friday. The Phillies will play 11 of their next 13 games on the road.
“We have a tough schedule moving forward,” Girardi said. “We don’t have a lot of off days. We’re going to be really tested. The goal is to win the division. Atlanta is winning every day. We’re chasing them. We don’t see them anymore, but you just have to win series.”
