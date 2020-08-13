PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies have been many things season. Complacent isn’t one of them.
The Phillies showed a win-now attitude by shaking up their roster before they hosted the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park. Philadelphia (5-8) entered the game having lost four of its last five contests.
In the biggest move, the Phillies promoted top prospect Alec Bohm. He made his debut Thursday, batting sixth and playing third base. To make room for Bohm, Philadelphia put center fielder Adam Haseley on the injured list with a left wrist sprain.
“The plan is that Bohm is going to play regularly,” Phillies general manager Matt Klentak said. “We do think he can help our lineup. Our lineup has had several players off to fast starts and others that have struggled. Adding another quality bat into that mix can only help us.”
Bohm rewarded the decision early in his first career at-bat. With two outs in the bottom of the second inning, he hit a double down the left field line.
Bohm's promotion had a ripple effect. Jean Segura moved from third to second base. Scott Kingery, who was playing second and began Thursday batting .100 (4 for 40), will be a utility man and play some center field. Kingery wasn't in the starting lineup Thursday.
Klentak said the Phillies still view Kingery, who was slowed by COVID-19 in June and July, as an every-day player.
“(These moves) highlight the importance of guys like Segura and Kingery being able to play multiple positions,” Klentak said. “You can have an injury to a left-handed hitting outfielder (Haseley) and call up a right-handed hitting infielder (Bohm), and the pieces can still work.”
Just for good measure Thursday, the Phillies also announced they are retiring Dick Allen’s No. 15. This breaks the club tradition of only retiring the numbers of played inducted into the Hall of Fame.
But Bohm’s promotion was the big news. The Phillies have been quick to make roster moves this season.
On Tuesday, in an attempt to remedy the team’s ailing bullpen, the Phillies brought up relievers Connor Brogdon and Blake Parker and sent former starter Nick Pivetta to the team’s alternate training facility in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
Bohm, 23, hit 21 home runs and batted .305 with three minor league teams last season. He played third base but is also projected as a first baseman. There were questions about his defense, however. The other question about Bohm is experience. He has never played triple-A baseball. Since this season began, Bohm had been playing in intrasquad games in Allentown.
“Even in the most normal of seasons we have to leave open the possibility a player could come up and struggle,” Klentak said. “This being a more unorthodox season, it’s hard to say how this might affect Alec. But this guy has done everything he can do in the batter’s box at the minor league level. He’s worked very hard on his defense. That’s come a long way for him.”
The question now is how long will the Phillies stick with other struggling players?
First baseman Rhys Hoskins grounded into three double plays in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to Baltimore and began Thursday batting .190 (8 for 42) with no home runs and one RBI. Hoskins sat to start Thursday in favor of Neil Walker.
“It’s not reflected in his season batting line, but I’ve been pretty encouraged by some of his at-bats in the past week,” Klentak said of Hoskins. “You’re starting to see some really good o-time swings from him. His swing decisions are still good. As he continues to gain more reps, I think we’re going to see more results from him.”
After Thursday, the Phillies will have played 23% of their 60-game season. Although they did not play for seven days because of COVID-19 issues, their sub.-500 start is disappointing, mostly because 16 of their first 17 games are at home. That stretch ends Sunday, and it appears as if it’s going to end with the Phillies on the periphery of the postseason race.
The Phillies' moves this week shows they are feeling some pressure to make the playoffs for the first time since 2011.
Allen honored
Allen played nine seasons for the Phillies and won the 1964 National League Rookie of the Year. Allen batted .290 with 204 doubles, 204 home runs, 655 RBI, a .371 on-base percentage and a .530 slugging percentage in 1,070 games with the Phillies.
Allen joins Hall of Famers Richie Ashburn (1), Jim Bunning (14), Mike Schmidt (20), Steve Carlton (32), Roy Halladay (34) and Robin Roberts (36) on the team's retired numbers list.
Allen’s jersey will be retired in a ceremony Sept. 3, the 50th anniversary of his big league debut with the Phillies. The team will also honor Allen next season when they hope fans can attend.
Phillies catcher Andrew Knapp, who wore No. 15, will now wear No. 7.
Before he wore 15, Knapp wore 34 and had to switch that number before the 2018 season because of the decision to retire Halladay’s jersey.
