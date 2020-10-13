Agreeing with Merrill Reese: Eagles' near-future bright despite loss to Steelers

That's what the "indicator game" indicated.

Wentz played better. He threw an unforgivable interception to start the second half -- locked on Zach Etrz, who was double-covered, which left Miles Sanders wide open. But that, for Wentz, was an improvement, since he leads the league (by 22%) with nine interceptions.

And only two of the five sacks he took were his fault. His 75.7 passer rating against the Steelers vaulted his season rating to 68.5 -- still last in the league but his second-best result thus far. So, baby steps.

These steps will soon grow larger.

The Eagles play the Giants in two weeks, then the Cowboys, then enjoy a Week 9 open week, then face the Giants again -- so, in effect, two byes, or three in four weeks. They should head to Cleveland in Week 11 at 4-4-1.

Yes, the Browns are 4-1, but by Week 11 they will have played the Steelers, Ravens and the rejuvenated Texans, so they won't be a one-loss squad. This should be another "indicator" game as the schedule again stiffens against the Seahawks, Packers, and Saints.