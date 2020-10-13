After sluggish start, St. Augustine Prep tops Bridgeton 4-1

St. Augustine had not allowed a goal through two games this season prior to Tuesday, having defeated Millville and Cherry Hill West by a combined score of 8-0.

St. Augustine first-year coach Jacob Heaton told his players at halftime they need to do the basics better, like passing and moving the ball more efficiently.

“The first half was a little disappointing,” Heaton said. “We were better in the second half.”

Even though the Hermits responded to adversity, Heaton said he wanted to see more of a response from his team.

“I think when we were pressed and harassed, we got a little nervous,” Heaton said. “You have to be able to play under pressure.

“I thought Bridgeton did a great job, and they played very well. I’m pleased to get a win, but there’s definitely room for improvement. We need to keep building on what we have done so far.”

Bridgeton’s defense had kept the Hermits offense in check for most of the first half and early in the second half. But the Bulldogs lost some energy after the Hermits made it 2-1.