After sluggish start, St. Augustine Prep tops Bridgeton 4-1

BRIDGETON — The St. Augustine Prep soccer team only had four shots on net and one goal during the first half Tuesday.
That slow start was unacceptable for Ethan Torpey.
But the Hermits finished strong.
Torpey scored in the 70th minute to lead St. Augustine to a 4-1 victory over Bridgeton in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game.
The Hermits finished with 14 shots on net.
“At halftime, our talk was to just keep the pressure on them,” said Torpey, 16, of Bridgeton. “We saw that they were staying more compact in the 20- and 50- (yard line), so instead of playing through the back we played more direct balls over the top.
“We were getting the shots off.”
Torpey scored the go-ahead goal off a rebound. The Hermits were relentlessly attacking and brought heavy offensive pressure for almost 10 minutes before the junior was able to knock the ball in.
“It felt awesome,” said Torpey, who smiled when asked about beating his hometown school. “Just worked hard the entire game and, finally getting the chance to score, and scoring the winning goal, it was awesome.
“I feel like this shows our team is able to work through adversity and push through and get results even when it’s hard.”
St. Augustine junior Patrick Earnest scored in the 25th minute off a set piece, or a restart play after a foul. Shane Clancy had the assist on a header to set up Earnest and make it 1-0.
But that was all the offense in the first half.
In the second half, Bridgeton’s Rodrigo Ponce scored in the 46th minute off an assist from Jason Barragan to tie the game.
That goal sparked the Hermits (3-0).
“Honestly, we came out this game and ... were a little complacent,” said St. Augustine junior Aidan Davis, who scored the final two goals. “We really looked over this game, and that was a big mistake.
“When they scored, that drove us. It lit a fire under us and made us pick up the intensity and never give up. … When Ethan (Torpey) scored, we all went crazy. That feeling was a sense of relief and was exciting.”
Davis scored both his goals in the last eight minutes, including on a direct-kick penalty. The 16-year-old from Egg Harbor Township said Torpey’s goal gave him the confidence he needed.
Matt Liss assisted on Davis’ second goal.
“I had a few shots before then, I just couldn’t get in the goal.” Davis said, “But like I said, we were complacent to start the game. I was lucky to put a few in.
St. Augustine had not allowed a goal through two games this season prior to Tuesday, having defeated Millville and Cherry Hill West by a combined score of 8-0.
St. Augustine first-year coach Jacob Heaton told his players at halftime they need to do the basics better, like passing and moving the ball more efficiently.
“The first half was a little disappointing,” Heaton said. “We were better in the second half.”
Even though the Hermits responded to adversity, Heaton said he wanted to see more of a response from his team.
“I think when we were pressed and harassed, we got a little nervous,” Heaton said. “You have to be able to play under pressure.
“I thought Bridgeton did a great job, and they played very well. I’m pleased to get a win, but there’s definitely room for improvement. We need to keep building on what we have done so far.”
Bridgeton’s defense had kept the Hermits offense in check for most of the first half and early in the second half. But the Bulldogs lost some energy after the Hermits made it 2-1.
“Our issue is we need to play 80 minutes,” Bridgeton coach James Connor said. “That’s our biggest opponent. If we played the whole game like we played the first 60, we would be a more dangerous team. My guys just started slowing down, and it showed.”
In a normal year, Bridgeton (2-1) would play St. Augustine twice. But with the shortened season due to COVID-19, that won’t happen.
Felipe Ruiz Cruz made 11 saves.
“Once we started running out of gas, we allowed them to pick up some momentum,” Connor said. “They are a great team and a great program. I wish we had a 20-game season so we could get a second shot at them. We would’ve been more ready for them. But we are a young and will continue to get better.”
St. Augustine;1 3— 4
Bridgeton.;0 1— 1
Goals—Earnest, Torpey, Davis (2) SA; Ponce B.
Goalies— Brown (4) SA; Ruiz Cruz (11) B.
Records— St. Augustine 3-0; Bridgeton 2-1.
Contact: 609-272-7210
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.