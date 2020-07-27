ACBL logo

Absecon player-coach Ray Keelan went 4 for 4 with three doubles and three RBIs to lead his team to a 10-5 victory over Ventnor on Sunday in the Atlantic County Baseball League.

Absecon won its fifth straight game to improve to 5-4.

Brian Perez was 3 for 4 with a stolen base for Absecon.

Winning pitcher Sean McFadden worked into the fourth inning, allowing three hits and striking out four. Keelan allowed one hit in middle relief, and Andrew Mormile pitched the seventh inning.

For Ventnor (0-9), Shaan Patel was 2 for 3 with a walk.

Northfield at Egg Harbor City suspended: EHC led visiting Northfield 7-3 in the top of the fifth inning on Sunday when the lights went out on the third-base side, causing the suspension of the game.

The contest will resume in the fifth inning at 5 p.m. Saturday in Egg Harbor City.

