The Phillies made the most of two-hour plus ride to Washington D.C. Saturday night.
Didi Gregorius and Bryce Harper each three-run hit home runs and Aaron Nola threw five scoreless innings as the Phillies beat the Washington Nationals 7-2 in an exhibition game.
“It was nice to see another team,” Philadelphia manager Joe Girardi said in a video conference call with reporters. “It’s nice to play someone different, and I thought it had a little bit more zest to it and a little bit of a different feel. There was a different feel (from summer camp), which made me feel better about what we’re doing.”
Gregorius and Harper each hit home runs off Nationals ace Max Scherzer.
“You want guys to take advantage of mistakes no matter what part of the season it is,” Girardi said. “I like at-bats. He settled down and we saw the real Max Scherzer, but when you have a starter of that caliber if you don’t get to him early, you’re not getting to him. We were able to do that, and that’s encouraging.”
Nola struck four, walked one and allowed one hit. Nola will probably started for the Phillies when they open season Friday against the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park.
“He was very efficient,” Girardi said of Nola. “I thought his changeup was outstanding. He was ahead in the count all night. I thought it was really a good performance.”
The Phillies will host the Baltimore Orioles in an exhibition game 6 p.m. Sunday. Philadelphia will play the last of its three exhibition games at the New York Yankees on Monday at 6:05 p.m.
EXTRA INNINGS: The Phillies announced that veteran utility man Neil Walker will make the club. They also announced they released veteran reliever Francesco Liriano and infielder Logan Forsythe … Girardi said starting pitcher Zach Eflin threw a two-inning, 40-pitch simulated game at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday. Girardi said Efflin, who has been bothered by back spasms, will throw another simulated game Thursday.
