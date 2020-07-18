PHILADELPHIA - Aaron Nola will start for the Phillies as they play at the Washington Nationals on Saturday at 6:05 p.m.
Nola’s next start should come when Philadelphia hosts the Miami Marlins in the season opener at Citizens Bank Park on Friday.
Nola has been in position to start opening day ever since he arrived at summer camp even though he was three days late because he was exposed to someone with the new coronavirus. Nola never tested positive for the virus.
The topic of who would be the opening day starter came up Friday night after the Phillies instrasquad game at Citizens Bank.
Reporters asked manager Joe Girardi about the endorsement outfielder Bryce Harper gave Phillies rookie pitcher Spencer Howard after Thursday’s scrimmage.
“If Spencer Howard isn’t starting in our rotation by Game 6 in New York against the New York Yankees, there’s a problem. That’s all I’ll say,” Harper said on the social media platform Twitch.
Girardi laughed good naturedly when he heard what Harper said.
“I think that we would probably stay on rotation and Aaron [Nola] would pitch Game 6,” Girardi said, “but Spencer has been impressive. And I think at some point you’re going to see this kid help us this year.”
If Nola starts game 6 then he would start game 1. Nola is scheduled to throw four innings Saturday.
“As long as everything comes out good,” Girardi said, “and we like what we see and he likes what we see, I think (Nola starting opening day) is a real good possibility.”
Saturday is the first of three exhibition games the Phillies will play to prepare for this virus-shortened 60-game season. Philadelphia will host the Baltimore Orioles at 6:05 p.m. Sunday and then play at the New York Yankees on 6:05 p.m. Monday. The Phillies be making bus trips to both Washington and New York and will not be staying overnight.
Nationals ace Max Scherzer will start for Washington on Saturday.
Girardi said it will be good to see another team.
“You worry about guys getting tired of seeing each other,” the manager said. “Your worry is boredom setting in. Scherzer is as good as it gets, so it gives out hitters a little measuring stick.”
