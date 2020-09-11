Aaron Nola didn’t feel like his seven-inning shutout of the Miami Marlins on Friday night should count as a complete game.
But the Philadelphia Phillies will take it.
Nola threw his first complete game in 136 career starts as the Phillies beat the Marlins 11-0 in the first of a doubleheader of seven-inning games in Miami. Baseball is playing seven-inning doubleheaders because of the COVID-19 pandemic this season.
“It’s good,” Nola said with a laugh about going the distance. “It’s not the original one. Nine innings is a complete game.”
Whether it was seven or nine innings doesn’t change how dominant Nola was. He struck out 10 and allowed just three hits. He did not allow a hit for the first 41/3 innings, and all 10 of his strikeouts came on swings-and-misses.
Nola’s performance was even more critical because it allowed the Phillies pitching staff to catch its breath and regroup.
The Philadelphia bullpen — a sore point all season — has been worse than usual lately, squandering a 6-3 lead in the final two innings of Thursday’s 7-6 loss to Miami.
The Phillies planned to pitch all relievers in Friday’s second game, beginning with Blake Parker. And with another doubleheader scheduled for Sunday, the Phillies relievers — no matter how well or poorly they’ve pitched — need a break.
“That’s our job as starters,” Nola said. “We want to take as much stress off the bullpen as possible. I want to pitch deep into every game.”
The Phillies are also dealing with the status of starter Zack Wheeler (4-0, 2.47 ERA), who nearly ripped the nail off the middle finger of his throwing hand while putting on his pants Wednesday night. Wheeler was scheduled to start Monday against Miami, but no one is quite sure when Wheeler will again be able to pitch. The Phillies bullpen might also have to pitch Monday’s game.
“I hope he’ll be back soon,” Nola said. “We need him for sure. Him being down for I don’t know how long, we’re going to have to piece games together and keep on competing no matter who’s on the mound.”
The Phillies made it easier for Nola by jumping to a 9-0 lead after four innings.
Andrew McCutchen (two-run home run, three RBIs) and Rhys Hoskins (three-run home run) supplied the Phillies with offense.
Friday’s doubleheader was games No. 2 and 3 of this weekend’s pivotal seven-game series between the Phillies and Marlins.
It’s the first seven-game regular season series Philadelphia has played since it faced the Chicago Cubs from Aug. 16 to 20 in 1930. It’s the first in the majors since the Cubs hosted the New York Mets from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3, 1967.
In this COVID-19-affected, 60-game, shortened season, the top two teams in each division will make the postseason. After Friday’s first-game win, the Phillies (22-19) were 1½ games ahead of the Marlins (20-20) in the race for second place in the NL East.
“This is a big seven-game series for us,” Nola said. “Every game matters right now with where we’re at in the standings. I think everybody in the clubhouse knows that, too.”
