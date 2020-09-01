PHILADELPHIA – The Phillies are beginning to look like a team not only capable of making the playoffs but one also capable of winning postseason games.
Aaron Nola threw eight scoreless innings as Philadelphia moved above .500 for the first time this season with a 6-0 win over the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday night. Andrew McCutchen and Alec Bohm hit home runs for Philadelphia.
The Phillies (16-15) have won seven of their last eight games.
"We have a solid group of guys," Nola said. "There's something to be said for how we're playing right now. We're throwing the ball and we're hitting the ball."
Nola (4-2 with a 2.45 ERA) engaged in a pitching duel with Nationals starter Patrick Corbin for the first four innings.
Bohm gave the Phillies a lead they never relinquished when pulled a Corbin slider 379 feet into the left field stands to make it 1-0 in the bottom of the fifth.
Corbin left after allowing two runs and throwing 92 pitches in five innings.
The Phillies broke the game open with four runs in the bottom of the sixth off the Nationals bullpen. McCutchen hit a three-run home run and Bohm knocked in a run with a double in the inning. The Phillies have scored at least six runs in 15 of their 31 games this season.
"This lineup was built for us to put some crooked numbers up there," McCutchen said. "Things are starting to click. It's been the next guy up picking each other up. It's been a good lineup so far, but I believe we can be even better."
All Nola needed was one run. He had command of all his pitches, allowing two hits, striking out and walking three.
Not one pitched dominated. Nola struck out five on curveballs, three on changeups and one on his fastball. He threw 113 pitches – 34 curveball, 33 fastballs and 31 changeups. The Nationals swung at 59 of Nola's pitches and whiffed on 20 of them.
“My changeup was a lot better than it was the last couple of outings,” he said. “I felt like I had both those pitches working for strikes.”
Nola has now gone at least seven innings and allowed two runs or less in four of his last five starts.
"I'm just trying to go out there and win games," Nola said. "It's a shortened season and now that it's September you know every game matters. We have to come out (Wednesday) and compete again."
