Aaron Nola looks ready for opening day
Aaron Nola looks ready for opening day

Blue Jays Phillies Spring Baseball

Aaron Nola is considered the ace of the Phillies' staff and will start their April 1 season opener, but he will take a 10.38 spring training ERA into Monday's start.

 Gene J. Puskar / Associated Press

On Monday afternoon, Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi pronounced Aaron Nola the team’s opening day starting pitcher.

Later that night, Nola looked ready for the moment.

In his last major spring training tuneup, Nola struck out nine and allowed just one hit in six scoreless innings as the Phillies beat the New York Yankees 4-0 in Tampa, Florida.

“It’s a cool honor,” Nola said of the opening day start. “Obviously, I’m honored to get the nod, but you have a lot of starts after that. I just hope to put the team in a good chance to win on opening day.”

Nola will make his fourth straight opening day start when the Phillies host the Atlanta Braves on April 1 at Citizens Bank Park. No Phillies pitcher has done that since Hall of Fame left-hander Steve Carlton made 10 consecutive opening day starts from 1977-86.

“I never thought I’d be up on a list with (Carlton),” Nola said. “It’s a big honor.”

On Monday, Nola faced the potent every-day Yankees lineup. He threw 84 pitches, 56 of them for strikes. Nola said he felt good long-tossing in the outfield to warmup and that carried over into the game.

He relied primarily on his fastball, curve and changeup. He threw just four cutters, a pitch he had worked on with varying degrees of success this spring.

“The more I throw it the more consistent it will get,” Nola said of the cutter. “It’s a cool little pitch to work on.”

Nola got 16 swing-and-misses, including six each with the curveball and changeup.

“That’s as good as I’ve seen him,” Girardi said. “He was dominant. He had command on both sides of the plate with his fastball. His breaking ball was outstanding. He threw changeups. He was in total control. This was probably the longest out9ing of the spring that he will have, and it was great to see.”

Before Monday, Nola had had an uneven spring. He gave up seven hits and six runs in just 2 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays on March 16. But Nola’s effort Monday rendered meaningless what came before this spring training.

“My body feels good and healthy,” Nola said. “The arm feels solid.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Loyola has become a fan favorite thanks to Sister Jean

