Aaron Nola looks ready for opening day

On Monday afternoon, Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi pronounced Aaron Nola the team’s opening day starting pitcher.

Later that night, Nola looked ready for the moment.

In his last major spring training tuneup, Nola struck out nine and allowed just one hit in six scoreless innings as the Phillies beat the New York Yankees 4-0 in Tampa, Florida.

“It’s a cool honor,” Nola said of the opening day start. “Obviously, I’m honored to get the nod, but you have a lot of starts after that. I just hope to put the team in a good chance to win on opening day.”

Nola will make his fourth straight opening day start when the Phillies host the Atlanta Braves on April 1 at Citizens Bank Park. No Phillies pitcher has done that since Hall of Fame left-hander Steve Carlton made 10 consecutive opening day starts from 1977-86.

“I never thought I’d be up on a list with (Carlton),” Nola said. “It’s a big honor.”

On Monday, Nola faced the potent every-day Yankees lineup. He threw 84 pitches, 56 of them for strikes. Nola said he felt good long-tossing in the outfield to warmup and that carried over into the game.